Information published by statewide nonprofit group Wisconsin Lakes, described on its website as a “citizen arm of the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership,” based in Sun Prairie, was shared with RKLD commissioners by Town of Koshkonong Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Burlingame during RKLD's June 18 monthly meeting.
According to the newsletter, with the passage of 2019 Act 99, a new section was added to Chapter 33, Sec 33.30(s), stipulating the following:
• Ballots may only be distributed to qualified voters in attendance at the meeting, and may not be handed out once the voting starts.
• Ballots must be counted and the results announced during the meeting. Results must include the total number of ballots cast and the number of votes each candidate received. Candidates must be allowed to view ballot counting.
• Candidates and electors can request a recount. The request must be made before the meeting during which the vote was taken has adjourned. Recount processes vary. If less than 100 votes are cast, the ballots are simply recounted with the candidates watching. The process finishes once two successive recounts are the same.
If more than 100 votes are cast, one of two processes are available. The first allows for a second count to take place, and that tally is considered final. If an additional recount is requested, the request is noted in the meeting minutes, the ballots are placed in a sealed, tamper-evident container, and the ballots are delivered within two days to the clerk of the most populous municipality within the district (within RKLD, that’s Fulton). The clerk then has two weeks to recount the ballots and report the results to the secretary of the lake district board.
The full article is here: https://wisconsinlakes.org/lake-districts-must-meet-new-commissioner-vote-requirements-in-2020/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.