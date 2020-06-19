For the fifth consecutive year, students enrolled in Milton High School’s “Journalistic Publications” course were named a Jostens 2020 National Yearbook Program of Excellence. Jostens National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21s t century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy.
Milton High School’s award winning yearbook program is led by student editors Abbie Campion, Jordan Dutcher, Amanda Ferguson, Grace Shepard, Mandy Sullivan, Ella Tremel, Hannah Warosch, and Courtney Weberpal under the direction of their Journalistic Publications teacher, Sarah Brechtl.
“Ms. Brechtl and the student staff continue to do an amazing job of capturing what a year at MHS is like,” remarked MHS principal Jeremy Bilhorn. “Year after year, they work hard to show all the many aspects of Milton High School. They are very deserving of this honor.”
The “Journalistic Publications” class combines the student run newspaper and annual yearbook into a single elective course. Brechtl takes great pride in her students’ dedication to documenting student and staff life in Milton. “These students have set a high bar for themselves,” she enthused. “The yearbook is the culmination of lots of man hours, both inside and outside the classroom.”
Yearbooks are time capsules that preserve a moment in time for future generations. “I tell my classes, ‘People will be looking at your ‘homework’ years from now,” Brechtl shared.
“These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by Spring 2020,” recounted Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO Yearbook Division. “Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story.”
Brechtl agrees that the annual yearbook captures the ‘story’ of a school year. “The students understand the power of print and are very detail-oriented. Each page tells a ‘story.’ They feel a responsibility to make sure they ‘get it right.’ The skills they have honed in perfecting the yearbook will take them far in life. By learning the ins-and-outs of publications, these students will be able to translate these essential skills into their future careers. Meeting deadlines, conducting interviews, researching--they will be prepared for whatever life throws at them. ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.