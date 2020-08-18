The City of Milton Common Council directed city staff on July 21 to research the creation of a vacant property ordinance. The goal of the research is to find better enforcement mechanisms to address issues associated with vacant property conditions, city documentation states.
In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote that members of council have been contacted with concerns about the conditions of “a handful of vacant properties scattered throughout the community.”
Some neighbors have “grown increasingly frustrated” with property owners’ “unwillingness or inability to maintain these properties,” Hulick wrote.
Hulick pointed to the city of Janesville’s ordinance, among others, as examples, writing: “The purpose of these ordinances is to have a record of vacant buildings in the respective communities and a contact person who is responsible for the properties if issues occur …”
Hulick further wrote that while he “was not opposed” to creating an ordinance, he did have concerns about availability of resources that would likely be required to effectively monitor and manage an ordinance. He also stated concerns with an “ability to gain compliance,” noting that the ordinance would be limited by “protocol, ordinance, and statutory requirements of abatement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.