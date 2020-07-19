Several years ago Lynn Retzlaff started a Facebook page to support local arts and artists. Unsure what direction to take and lacking time, the page sat dormant for a few years.
With the statewide Safer at Home order in place this spring, Retzlaff returned to the page.
“Reawaking the page with artist showcases felt important during quarantine as it was a way to help in a time of feeling helpless and create connection in a time when many were feeling very disconnected,” she wrote.
Her goal now is to continue to showcase Rock County artists of all mediums and information on local art events, galleries and more.
“I would love to see the Rock County artist community grow and to continue to share information with the public to give the community every opportunity to enjoy the local arts,” she wrote.
With Art & Soul of Rock County, she aims to reach Rock County artists and anyone interested in the arts.
“I love the arts!” wrote Retzlaff. “I love making art and consuming art.”
She herself is self-taught “artistic dabbler.”
Whether it’s mixed media art, handbound journals, encaustic (hot wax) painting or photography, she said, “I create what moves me as it moves me.”
She also considers writing to be an art form.
The household of Scott and Lynn Retzlaff is a creative household. Scott was a hobby chainsaw carver for years. He holds a patent for a desk design, some are at the Milton Public Library. Daughter, Madelynn, a student at Milton High School, draws, paints, writes, and has won awards for her work. Son Carter, planning to attend UW-Whitewater in fall, is a practicing blacksmith who makes knives. Adult children Jordan and Bryce do not live at home. Jordan is a welder and has made artistic pieces aside from the functioning welding he does. Bryce is a Philosophy Major who graduated from University of Wisconsin in Madison in spring and is heading to Colorado State University in Fort Collins to work on his master’s. His art form is writing.
“I believe art and creativity is incredibly important in life as it provides expression, beauty, ingenuity, emotion, entertainment, connection and so much more,” Retzlaff said.
Anyone with an art event, a local gallery or an idea for the page to is encouraged to contact Retzlaff through the Art and Soul of Rock County Facebook page.
Anyone without Facebook who would like to connect with the page with art information or to be showcased can email artandsoul.wi@gmail.com.
