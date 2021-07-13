Briana Sindahl is the new program coordinator at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St.
Answering the most common question that she’s asked – she’s originally from Minnesota. She moved to Janesville in 2014 then to Beloit in 2016, where she now lives with her husband.
Since they moved here, she said, “We’ve always kind of liked the Beloit, Janesville, Milton area. It definitely feels like home for me around here.”
Sindahl is from the farming community of Le Sueur, Minnesota. And it turns out, so is the Jolly Green Giant, a mascot created the Minnesota Valley Canning Company for the Green Giant brand, now owned by General Mills (Source: walkerart.org).
In 2018 she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education with a health, human performance and recreation emphasis. After graduation, she was a recreation intern with the city of Janesville, then she became the Big Foot Recreation District program coordinator. She is a certified park and recreation professional by the National Recreation and Park Association.
How does someone plan recreation?
“You kind of have to put yourself into it,” she said. “That’s why I got into recreation.”
She goes by personal interest as well as feedback from others.
What’s everyone going to enjoy the most and what’s going to improve their quality of life are two questions that she asks.
Day trips are among her favorite activities. When she was working in Big Foot, she would coordinate day trips to Chicago, take the train, go on a boat tour or to a play and have lunch.
Sindahl is well aware that the program coordinator job at The Gathering Place will mean going out to lunch often.
She’s learned that The Gathering Place hasn’t gone to Beloit in a while and she said it’s beautiful and there are lots of new restaurants. Going to Beloit is one of her aims.
“Beverage with Briana,” a meet and greet, was scheduled for Wednesday – Sindahl didn’t say what the beverage would be.
“I like to try to keep people on their toes just as much as they try to keep me on my toes,” she said.
Last month at the retirement party for program coordinator Sue Eckert, which had a Halloween theme, Sindahl dressed as Mrs. Potato Head. She, too, is a Halloween fan.
When she was in Big Foot, the recreation district received a 2020 award for program excellence from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association. The award was for a Doggie Egg Hunt, that included eggs filled with treats for dogs. Sindahl was primarily responsible for coordinating the event.
Other favorites when she was in Big Foot and working with a variety of ages include enrichment courses, music lessons, summer day camp and day trips.
In a newsletter article introducing herself to The Gathering Place, she said, “I’m always excited to try new recreational activities whenever possible because I don’t know if I will completely love it unless I give it a try.”
In the short-term, she hopes to meet the people at The Gathering Place and network with others in the community.
On a personal level, she enjoys camping, fishing and swimming.