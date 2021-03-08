Ryan Suchanek of Edgerton would have raced his snow bike at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado this year, but the games were canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, he participated in Sunday Funday Snow Bike Weekend Feb. 26-28 in Minnesota, which presented a unique opportunity for his 8-year-old son.
At ERX Motor Park in Elk River, there were no participants in the 30-year-old plus class, said Suchanek. Landrick, the youngest person there, was allowed to “race” his dad, who said he followed behind Landrick in case he tipped over or crashed.
“He did great,” said Suchanek of his son. “He rode an adult-sized bike. (The snow bike kit takes a lot of the power away from the dirt bike so you can’t wheelie it over backwards.) He never crashed and he did some really big jumps.”
Landrick, in second grade at Milton East Elementary, said he enjoyed beating his dad on the track. The biggest challenge was a lot of right-hand turns, he said, because he prefers left turns.
His goals for next year are to get better at right turns and get faster.
Suchanek raced in the adaptive class (for people who are missing a limb or are paralyzed) and won, but he said his biggest accomplishment was being able to travel and race with his son.
“He has some great natural talent as far as riding motorcycles go and it’s great to see him jump on a bike and not be able to touch the ground and still do an entire race by himself,” he said.
