What are the numbers on the Milton School District COVID-19 Dashboard as of Oct. 29?
That was the day the district announced the high school would go virtual until at least Nov. 13.
Numbers on the dashboard, which are not listed by school, show 21 (13 more than the week prior) students and six (three more) staff members are considered infectious with COVID-19.
Close contacts with in-school exposures include 50 (four fewer than the week prior) students and four (four fewer) staff members. Close contacts with outside-of-school exposures include 105 (seven more) students and seven (one fewer) staff members.
(Close contacts are individuals who have been directed to quarantine due to direct physical contact with a positive case or who were within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes in a day.)
Altogether, the school district has 3,477 students and 562 staff members in four elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school, one high school and one administrative building.
