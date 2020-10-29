Given the rise in COVID-19 cases at Milton High School, and based upon the guidance from the Rock County Public Health Department, the school district has decided to switch to a fully virtual learning model for all Milton High School students.
The switch to a fully virtual learning model will begin Friday.
Friday will be a non-instructional day for high school students while educators prepare for the transition.
Fully virtual instruction will begin Monday continue through at least Nov. 13.
At that time, the district will evaluate returning to in-person, cohort instruction if active cases have significantly decreased.
Information was provided in emails and phone calls to parents and a news release Thursday afternoon.
The transition to virtual will only impact Milton High School students. Other schools in the district have not seen a significant increase in reported positive cases of COVID-19 and will continue with regular instruction.
The closure affects all athletic practices and competitions.
According to the news release, extracurricular activities are canceled unless they are able to transition to a fully virtual format. Activities such as weightlifting and open gym, which were to take place Thursday afternoon, were immediately canceled.
Breakfast and lunch for Milton High School students will be available for pick up at Milton High School on Friday. More details will be shared with families later today.
Numbers on the school district COVID-19 Dashboard were not yet been updated as of 3:45 p.m.
MHS parents received an email every day this week, including today, saying: "Milton High School administration was notified that an individual within our school has recently tested positive for COVID-19."
Emails with the same message were also sent Sept. 21, Oct. 1, 9, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 22.
STOP THE SPREAD
The school district also shared the following information about the virus.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be spread via contaminated air droplets from coughing, sneezing and even talking by an infected person. To control the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the district asks that our community members please remember the following:
● What you and your immediate family do outside of school hours will impact the School District of Milton.
● The consistent use of appropriate face coverings helps to limit the spread of the virus.
● Maintain 6 feet of physical distance between yourself and those around you.
● Avoid gatherings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
● Wash your hands regularly, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, fatigue and coughing. Some people with COVID-19 experience additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If you or your child are experiencing any of these symptoms, we strongly encourage you to discuss your condition with your healthcare provider.
