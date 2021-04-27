Does it seem like there’s been more bulk trash on the curb during the pandemic? More old mattresses, broken bikes, toilets, stained couches and black bags containing who knows what?
The Tuesday before the third Wednesday of the month has for a longtime been a good day to drive through the city streets of Milton and look for treasures among the trash. Maybe during the pandemic, there was just more time to notice the bulk of the bulk trash.
With more people staying home during the pandemic, Johns Disposal municipal account manager Nate Austin, said, “There’s more of everything.”
That was true not only for Johns Disposal, which is contacted by the city of Milton, but also industrywide and nationwide, Austin said.
“Everything,” as Austin said, includes curbside recycling (what goes in the green cart), garbage (what goes in the brown cart), garbage bulk and recycle bulk (TVs, white goods, broken-down boxes). While commercial waste decreased, he said residential waste increased across all four categories.
Most notably, he said was curbside garbage.
Driving down the road, you might not notice that the brown carts (if they’re not overflowing) were fuller.
With people at home and kids not in school, he said people were producing more waste at home.
“People just filled up their brown carts to the brim,” he said.
Looking at year-to-year comparisons, there were 1,885 tons of garbage (weekly garbage collection and garbage from recyclables) in 2019 and 1,992 tons in 2020.
Recycled bulk totals increased from 14 tons in 2019 to 29 tons in 2020. Notable increases were seen in: appliances (1.7 ton in 2019 and 4.3 tons in 2020), cardboard (2 tons in 2019 and 4.9 tons in 2020), metal (2.7 tons in 2019 and 6.6 tons in 2020) and tires (5.4 tons in 2019 and 10.3 tons in 2020).
Total recyclables decreased from 521 tons in 2019 to 507 tons in 2020.
Austin said there can be various contributing factors including metal scrapers and others picking up trash or recycling before Johns Disposal gets to it.
Changes in trash and recycling services in nearby municipalities also can have an impact, he said.
At the end of 2020, Austin said companywide, curbside municipal volume (including waste, recycling, bulk and yard waste) was up nearly 20 percent year over year.
“It’s pretty staggering,” he said.
What impact did that have on Johns Disposal?
“It’s an increase in cost on every level,” Austin said. “More people are calling our office. Drivers might make two trips to the landfill instead of one. An increase in landfill disposal cost. An increase in recycle processing cost. Really, an increase all across the board.”
Thankfully, he said “we were able to staff appropriately, and I think our drivers were really happy that they still got to work. They’re essential workers.”
Drivers worked “a massive amount of overtime,” he said.
The feedback Johns Disposal received from residents was all over the place, he said.
“You have some people calling in just to say thank you,” he said, adding there was probably a slight uptick in complaints also.
“Because everybody’s at home watching you do your job,” he said. “We had a talk with our drivers about that – people are bored, at home and you roll by and you are the entertainment. We really preach to them, ‘You have to be perfect.’ We really want people to understand and appreciate the hard work you’re doing. Some people will and some people won’t.”
Very few complaints come from residents in the city of Milton, he said, “in part, because we’ve had the same crew there.”
And, he said, “We take virtually everything for bulk.”
There are things people can do to make the job easier.
The No. 1 thing people can do is breakdown cardboard, he said.
“It’s so important,” he said because it creates more room in the green carts and on the trucks.
Commenting on not bulk recycling but the recycling that’s available every other week, Austin said, “The automated system is designed around that driver staying their truck. It’s safer, it’s more efficient and it’s the program that the city’s selected. Part of what can increase the driver’s times and then ultimately city’s cost is when you have the driver getting out every stop or every other stop to throw in an extra this or extra that.”
Garbage and recycling trucks have automated side loaders. An arm on the side grabs the carts.
That’s why carts should have 6 feet of clear space on all sides. (Many people put trash on one side of the driveway and recycling on the other. Austin said that’s a good idea. Carts should not touch each other or the mailbox or have anything leaning on it or be directly under a tree.)
If you’re doing a home remodeling project and you’ve got a little bit of construction waste, Austin said, “it’s not the end of the world. Things have to be 32-gallon containers. They can’t be more than 50 pounds. We don’t want our drivers getting injured loading in material. Stack things neatly at the curb, don’t just throw a mess of things out there. If you’re watching the weather and there’s a way to avoid it, keep your stuff from getting soaked with rain by putting it out a little bit later.”
That said, Austin said carts should be out the night before collection.
If you want to be a good recycler, he said: “Drink your beer out of cans not bottles. Aluminum cans are a valuable commodity in the recycling stream and glass is costly to dispose of.”
When he talks to municipalities about the service Johns Disposal provides, he says it might not be the most attractive or the coolest, but he said, “We’re in front of your homes seven times in one month – that’s a high level of quantity, high level of service.”
He added, “It’s an important and valuable service.”
And, not every community has bulk trash and bulk recycling every month.
