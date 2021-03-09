Candidates who are running for school board in the April election have been invited to attend a virtual forum.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

All candidates running in the Milton School District have been invited to attend. They include: David Holterman, Leslie Hubert, Jennifer Johns, Joe Martin, Sherri Shaw and Jay Williams.

The forum will stream on the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfoMprAhgOBSpuMs9NrIZaw.

Candidates will each be given the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and be asked five questions by the moderator.

For more information on the forum, visit MACC’s website at visitmilton.com or Facebook page.

