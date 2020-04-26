With changes in Governor Evers’ extended Safer at Home Order, the Milton Public Library can now offer curbside service.
Library director Ashlee Kunkel said due to recommendations from the Department of Public Instruction and for the safety of our patrons and staff, the library will not be using its book lockers.
Instead, Kunkel said library staff members have created a plan for contactless delivery of our library materials. Staff members will follow handwashing and cleaning guidelines and wear cloth masks while handling materials, but cannot ensure a virus-free environment.
Curbside hours of operation will be Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays, 2-6 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Our book drops will only be open on Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Returned items will be in quarantine for at least 72 hours.
At this time, there is no delivery among the libraries and patrons only have access to materials currently at Milton Public Library. To see the available items, visit the online catalog at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org. Kits, including Emmy’s EarlyLit Kits, Sitter Sacks, and Mini Makers, will not be available for checkout.
Checkouts are limited to 10 items per family, per day.
Kunkel asks that patrons keep in mind that the library is still following social distancing recommendations and will have limited staff inside the library to handle requests.
"We will fulfill requests as they are received, so please be patient and understanding," she asked.
Patrons have three options for requesting items:
* Log into your SHARE online account to place holds. Indicate that you’re ready for your items to be pulled by filling out the Curbside Request Form found on the library’s Facebook page and website.
* Don’t have specific titles in mind? You can fill out a section of the Curbside Request Form and staff members will pull up to 10 items based on your reading/watching preferences.
* You can also call the library at 608-868-7462 to talk with a staff member, but do not call from the parking lot to make requests.
Once requests are made, staff members will call you when your items are ready for pick up.
Patrons are asked to call from the library parking lot when they arrive for pickup and remain in your car. Staff members will place your bagged library materials on the Pick Up Table. Once staff members have stepped away from the table, you may retrieve your items.
Materials will have a June 9 due date.
Kunkel said staff members will evaluate the curbside process and hours and updates will be posted on the library's website.
She added, "we are excited to offer this opportunity.
If you have questions, call 868-7462 or email the Library Director,Ashlee Kunkel, at kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us.
