Starting Monday, One Apple Lunch Bunch, a Milton nonprofit affiliated with Milton United Methodist Church, will provide food for summer lunches for children under 18.
The meals will be distributed using curbside pickup 11 a.m.-noon at Harmony Elementary School or Milton United Methodist Church.
Pickups are two days a week at each location. Two lunches will be distributed one day and three the other.
Monday and Wednesday lunch distribution will be at Harmony Elementary. Tuesday and Thursday lunch distribution will be at Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive.
Meals will have an entree/sandwich, chips and fruit.
Because of the pandemic, lunches will be available with drive-thru service only.
The form to sign up for these lunches can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScqEmdltmgXowS4KyKQN7rv9tmzph9CX8gEYCruEeXUswTMZg/viewform
The One Apple Lunch Bunch is a volunteer organization based in Milton, Wisconsin that provides free, nutritious meals weekdays in the summer to School District of Milton students that may face food insecurity in their homes. Organized by the Milton United Methodist Church in January of 2018, the program is possible thanks to partnerships, volunteers, generous grants, and local sponsorships.
In previous summers a community effort led by One Apple Lunch Bunch provided free lunches only for students in 4K-sixth grade. Distribution was daily and at a local park.
In 2018, 2600 lunches were served and last summer 5,000 lunches were served.
Organizers say this year the need is expected to be greater.
To sign up to volunteer and for more information please email us at: oneapplelunchbunch@gmail.com or call (608) 561-7577.
The Milton School District free lunch and breakfast program is on summer break and ended June 5.
