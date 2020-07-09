The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has awarded $49,450 to the Milton School District to provide education in advanced manufacturing.
Specifically the grant funding will be used to provide training in:
• 2 Bridgeport Knee Mills
• 1 Causing Lathe
• 5 Welder MIG ARC Melismatic 252
• 2 Welder TIG Dynasty 210
Altogether, the DVD has awarded more than $840,000 in Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward (WFF) Technical Education Equipment with 31 grants that will impact students in 69 school districts.
The purpose of the Technical Education Equipment grants is to train middle and high school students in advanced manufacturing fields, many of which have quality job openings. This grant is also intended to smooth the transition of students who choose to enter the workforce after high school, providing students and their families the opportunity to reduce higher education costs by providing dual enrollment credits, industry-endorsed certificates, and technical endorsements on high school diplomas.
The grants will fund the acquisition of technical education equipment for schools to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing. The grants are intended to reimburse school districts for the purchase and installation of equipment that provide children with vocational training and technical education, which will include the costs of equipment, operational software, and instructional materials.
Advanced manufacturing refers to a family of manufacturing activities that:
* depend on use and coordination of information, automation, computation, software, sensing, and networking, and/or
* make use of cutting-edge materials in emerging production capabilities enabled by the physical and biological sciences.
"As Governor Evers always says, 'What's good for our children is good for Wisconsin,'" DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "Investing in education is an investment in our economic future. Technical education in advanced manufacturing helps prepare our students to work in a Wisconsin industry with many open positions and can provide a living wage, resulting in a high quality of life."
For more information about Wisconsin Fast Forward, visit http://wisconsinfastforward.com/wff_standard.htm.
