Following a review of the association’s financial information, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control on March 5 discussed its disaster authority and will consider an emergency assessment of membership-wide fees to sustain operations until unrestricted admission to WIAA Tournament Series events resume. After temporarily suspending membership dues and fees in 2015, the board permanently eliminated member dues and fees in 2017, with the stipulation of granting the board “disaster authority” to levy fees in the event of a membership emergency.
After further consideration and discussion, the board anticipates further review prior to voting on a fee. The assessment would accompany each school’s annual membership renewal form emailed in June and due no later than Aug. 1.
As a private, voluntary organization, the WIAA receives no state or federal funding. Its viability to provide service to members is reliant on tournament gate receipts, which typically accounts for 87% of revenue to fund operations. Over the past five years, the WIAA has returned nearly $13.1 million to members with its shared revenue formula. In addition, members have saved approximately $2.54 million since the elimination of dues and fees in 2015.
The WIAA lost a significant source of funding with the cancellation of the girls and boys basketball tournaments in 2020 and severely restricted attendance at all WIAA Tournament Series events in 2020-21. The WIAA has sustained operations and has continued to conduct culminating events for 18 months by utilizing its operational reserve and receiving two installments of Paycheck Protection Program funding from the federal government. Current projections reveal operating reserves to be depleted by August or September of this year.
The WIAA, as defined by its constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 515 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.