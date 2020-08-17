Students in grades K-12 and adult learners can get online help in the subjects of math, reading, writing, science and social studies.
Clinton Public Library and the six other libraries in Rock County are partnering with Brainfuse, an online tutoring provider that serves libraries, school districts and colleges/universities nationwide.
Arrowhead Library System Public Information Coordinator said Brainfuse tutoring is available to anyone who has a library card from a SHARE Consortium library. That’s all the public libraries in Rock, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
Tutoring takes place online in several forms.
Virtual tutors are available daily from 1-10 p.m. To communicate with tutors, students use an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images, and graph homework problems. Quizzes offer skills building and test preparation. After taking a quiz, students can connect with a tutor to go over the quiz. All live tutoring sessions are saved and can be replayed and shared with friends and teachers.
To receive help any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor, students can use the Writing Lab (to submit papers for detailed feedback) or Send Question Center (for non-writing assignments).
Students who prefer to work independently can use Brainwave, a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write, and chat and send their work to others for feedback.
Students who want to form their own study group can use the Brainfuse Meet whiteboard to schedule online sessions.
The Adult Learning Center, through HelpNow, gives adult learners access to GED prep, U.S. citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) support, and Career Resources. The Writing Lab, Send Question Center and the Skills Building are also included in the Adult Learning Center suite.
The online tool can be accessed from a personal or library computer via the library’s website or https://www.lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl.
Access requires a library card and PIN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.