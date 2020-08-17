Getting vaccinated for influenza (flu) will be especially critical this year.
Battling the flu could weaken one’s body and make it more difficult to fight off SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials say. People could be especially vulnerable if they happened to get both respiratory viruses at or near the same time.
“We have two viruses, but there’s only one we can get a vaccine for,” said Rock County Public Health Nurse Anne Weirich. “With the flu, you would be weakened.”
It is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time, with health experts studying how common that could be. The CDC has developed a test that will check for both A and B type seasonal flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website (www.cdc.gov).
Information from the CDC states that getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce one’s risk from illness, but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources.
“It’s for ourselves, but also for protecting others,” Weirich said.
Weirich said the health department recommends people start getting the flu shot in September or October. It’s recommended for anyone over 6 months of age.
Getting vaccinated in July or August is too early, especially for older people, because of the likelihood of reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season, according to the CDC.
“In the past it used to peak in October and November. The last couple of years it’s peaking in January and February,” Weirich said of the flu season.
Typically the influenza vaccine protects people from the top three to four flu strains. The Rock County Health Department will be focusing on getting children early childhood vaccinations as well as the influenza vaccine in upcoming clinics for children who are uninsured or underinsured. More information on the dates will be coming soon. People can call the health department at 608-757-5440 for more information and watch the Rock County Health Department Facebook page for updates.
Others are encouraged to get their vaccinations from their physicians or at clinics and area pharmacies when they become available.
Despite the dangers of multiple viruses which will be co-existing (influenza, the virus causing COVID-19 and other viruses) Weirich said the spread of flu and other illnesses could potentially be lower this season because many people already are practicing safety measures such as wearing masks and being socially distanced as well as washing their hands. She said the influenza virus is transferred similarly to the coronavirus virus, through respiratory droplets and surface contacts.
The CDC is working with healthcare providers and state and local health departments to develop contingency plans on how to vaccinate people against the flu as some settings that typically offer the vacation such as workplaces or other popular events may not be offering flu shot clinics this year.
For the 2020-2021 season, manufacturers have projected they will provide as many as 194-198 million doses of flu vaccine, more than the 175 million dose record set during the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the CDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.