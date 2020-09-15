Luke Perry played semi-pro football one season in Germany before returning to the US.
He was born and raised in Iowa, attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport (played strong safety for the Fighting Bees) and graduated in 2005.
When he returned to the US, he went to Texas.
“I had no job, little money and some hope for new adventure,” he said.
In Austin, he married his wife, Beth, and worked as financial advisor for about 14 years.
“We were on a good path as far as ‘life goals’ and having ‘things,’ but it just started to really lose its allure,” he said.
At the same time, he said he felt a pull toward ministry.
He attended and graduated from One Chapel College in Austin, initially with no intention of being a pastor.
At age 9 or 10, he remembers being told by his pastor that he would one day make a great pastor, then thinking “that sounds pretty boring.”
At age 37, he said, “I think being a pastor—for me— is the least boring and most fulfilling thing for me personally, because it’s not about me and it’s all about people. It’s not easy, I don’t always think I’m good at it, but it’s filled with purpose and I know it matters.”
In July he started as the pastor of CrossPointe Community Church in Milton. He also works with lead pastors Kevin Tranel and Andy Graf, who are at the Whitewater and Jefferson campuses.
Perry was actively involved in leadership and teaching at One Chapel and for the last three years has been intentionally working toward pastoring a church. One of his mentors and his Pastoral advisor is Russ Walker, who was the senior pastor at CrossPointe for 14 years and helped establish the Milton campus.
So far, in Milton, Perry has found the people of the church are “amazing with huge hearts, hungry for more of God.”
He looks forward to helping “lead the willing hearts to make a difference in the lives of each other and most certainly the community/communities around us.”
CrossPointe Milton has one in-person service at 10 a.m. The service is also livestreamed via YouTube.
On Sunday at church he talked about a new season – “whether we’re ready for it or not, with no Big 10 football or not.”
Yet, he said, “Life keeps going. God is still good. God is still God.”
Every new season offers and requires change, he said.
Society is trying to figure out how to navigate a global pandemic, racial tensions, political unrest — and there’s an election coming up, he said.
In this time, he said, “I think we are being challenged to see more clearly, to pray more fervently, to seek God more desperately, worship more freely.”
He said there’s a temptation to be led by hurts, fears, disappointments, doubts and insecurities instead of the Holy Spirit.
People are looking for help, and Perry said, “There’s a lot of help to be found in the Bible.”
