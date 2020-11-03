The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” — Jeff Miller
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., will be hosting a catered Veterans Day drive-up lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 11. All veterans, Rosie the Riveters, and their spouses, are invited. Lunch will be provided by Knute’s of Orfordville and sponsored by the generosity of Dave and Nancy Lader. The meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, roll, butter and a brownie for dessert.
Those interested in the event are asked to call The Gathering Place, 868-3500, to make reservations by Tuesday, Nov. 10 by 3 p.m. Lunches can be picked up at noon at TGP by driving up to the front of the building using the horseshoe drive.
The Gathering Place Executive Director Dave Fisher said: “Veterans Day celebrations are unique in that we honor those who are with us, reserving Memorial Day for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Coordinating this event is a privilege. We exercise it with pride, purpose and enthusiasm. Do you know anyone whose life has not been affected by a veteran?
“On this day and every day, let us be thankful for our veterans.”
Milton United Methodist Women raising money for veterans
The Milton United Methodist Women dinner in honor of community veterans this year has been canceled.
“However, there is still a huge need financially for many veterans and their families, so a fund drive is being sponsored in lieu of the dinner,” said Pat Cameron of the Milton United Methodist Women.
Money raised will be turned over to the Rock County Veterans Services Office, which then dispenses the money directly to the supplier on behalf of the veterans for rent assistance, utilities, food assistance and other essential expenses.
If you can help with a donation, send a check payable to the Milton United Methodist Women (MUMW) and specify that it is for the Veterans Fund. Funds will be gathered until Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Mail checks to the church at P.O. Box 158, Milton, WI 53563-0158.
“Our veterans have sacrificed for us, and now it is time to lend a hand to them,” Cameron said.
The Milton United Methodist Women look forward to hosting the Veterans Dinner in 2021.
