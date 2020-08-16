The Milton Junction Pub Raptors returned to Clyman a bit short-handed Sunday, Aug. 16, and paid the price with a 10-1 loss that split the season series with their Rock River League rivals.
The Raptors fell to 4-4 on the season with two games next weekend to close out the regular-season RRL schedule. The Raptors travel to Johnson Creek Friday, Aug. 21, to take on the Pioneers in a 7:30 p.m. contest. Then on Sunday, Aug. 23, the Raptors travel to Watertown for a 1:30 p.m. “home game.”
Milton manager Doug Welch noted that the Raptors have played their entire season on the road due to the fact the team cannot access Schilberg Park because of Rock County’s COVID restrictions. Sunday’s game in Clyman was also a “home game” for the Raptors, Welch said.
“We were a little short on players going up there,” Welch said. “We had six guys from last week’s games who could not play this week. We went up there with just 10 guys and paid the price.”
The short roster issue was further complicated two batters into the game when starting pitcher Sam McCann injured a knee while fielding a bunt.
“Two batters in Sam’s out of our lineup and we’re into our bullpen, such as it is,” Welch said. “Our next three guys each pitched fairly well but we’d dug ourselves a hole.”
The Canners parlayed Milton’s misfortune into five first-inning runs, a hole of which the Raptors simply could not dig themselves out. McCann was followed to the mound by Drew Freitag, Dave Sagitis and McCauley Cox.
The deafening silence of the Raptors bats did not help Milton’s cause. The Raptors mustered but three hits against two Canner pitchers. The lone Raptor run came in the fifth inning when Trevor Foss, subbing for McCann, led the inning with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single to right by Mike Schmidt.
“It was one of those weeks that was really tough on the team and we need to put behind us,” Welch lamented, “ We had a couple guys get hurt during the week and then during the game.
“We have a couple of games this weekend that gives us the opportunity to finish the regular season on a high note and into third place behind Neosho and Clyman,” Welch added. “A sweep would get us a favorable seed in the league tournament the following week.”
