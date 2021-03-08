A virtual job fair will be held 10 a.m.-noon Friday, March 19. Job seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in a variety of industries. As of March 5, 43 area employers had registered to participate from a variety of different industries in the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.
Participating job seekers can talk with employers in real time, explore job vacancies, and submit their résumé.
Anyone new to Premiere Virtual can create their profile by clicking on the “register” button, adding their contact information, uploading their résumé, and clicking “create account” to complete the registration. Internet Explorer does not work with this platform. To access the event, go to https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/5324-virtual-hiring-event. Those interested are urged to register prior to the event to help avoid any last-minute technical issues.
In addition, Department of Workforce Development staff will be hosting a webinar on March 19, one hour before the event, to train job seekers on the Premiere Virtual system. Log in to the WDA 11 Virtual Hiring Event to access this webinar.
Questions? Email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.
