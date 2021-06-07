The Milton Public Library will soon have a special collection thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Milton Fund, a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin. In collaboration with the Milton House Museum, the library will have a section of books, audiobooks, and DVDs about the Underground Railroad.
With the Milton House and its connection with the Underground Railroad, Milton is in a very unique position to bring awareness to the journey of courageous freedom seekers who used the Underground Railroad and to the courageous people that helped. Staff at the library and Milton House Museum thought that it was important to provide easy access to resources and materials about the Underground Railroad as it plays an important part in local, state, and national history. Those who visit the Milton House Museum can continue to learn more about the Underground Railroad and Black history through the library.
Materials will include books with testimonies from freedom seekers, stories about families and individuals, biographies on abolitionists, children’s picture and chapter books, and DVD documentaries.
Items will be available to all card holders in the Arrowhead Library System, Lakeshores Library System, and Kenosha Library System and will soon be found on the SHARE catalog available at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org
This grant is made available from the Community Foundation’s Milton Fund. The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin is a resource for area nonprofit organizations whose programs and services are working for the betterment of our communities. Grants from the Milton Fund have supported the arts, education, environment, health and human services, and historic preservation.