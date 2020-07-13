The City of Milton Common Council during its meeting held on July 7 officially accepted with gratitude and some contingencies the donation of the Veterans Park pavilion, making the improvement public property. A pavilion dedication ceremony was held in Veterans Park July 5.
Contingencies included receiving from the volunteer citizens committee, which fundraised for and oversaw construction of the pavilion, warranties for work done and an architect’s certificate.
In a memo to council, Hulick wrote: “this pavilion will be one of the finest facilities within the City of Milton.”
In a separate action, council set a daily rental fee for the Veterans Park pavilion, including: Milton residents, $100; Milton residents, veterans, $80; nonresidents, $200; nonresidents, veterans, $160, and a security deposit of $125.
Within a memo to council, looking at fees for public facilities, including other open-air pavilions within the city and the city’s Community House, Hulick wrote that city administration was recommending a daily rental fee schedule for the pavilion as follows: Milton residents, $50; Milton residents, veterans, $40; nonresidents, $100; nonresidents, veterans, $80, and a security deposit of $125.
Upon receiving information through email, Director of Administrative Services Inga Cushman said, two members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission expressed concern that the fees were too low.
Their suggestion, Hulick said, was to double the proposed fees. It was further suggested, Cushman said, that a portion of rental fees collected should be placed in a “maintenance fund” for pavilion upkeep.
