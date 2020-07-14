All kinds of high school games were missed this spring sports season.
Conference games, non-conference games, postseason games and some of the most fun games of all — rivalry games — were missed.
But who is Milton’s biggest rival?
Red Hawk coaches weighed in on the topic.
Aiming for the best
“For soccer I would say it’s Oregon,” said Ryan Wagner, who is both the girls and boys head soccer coach. “We can’t always compete with them every season, but the team is always excited to play them. And when we have gotten our few victories against them it is always a highlight of our season.”
“Oregon is always the team we are aiming to beat in Badger South soccer, boys or girls,” girls assistant Michael Gouvion said. “They are a powerhouse in the state every year. Edgewood isn’t too far behind. To be the best, you have to beat the best.
“Also, we’ve had some great matchups with Monona Grove the last few years (besides playoffs last year). Those games seem to be intense from start to finish because it’s typically two evenly matched, high-quality teams competing against each other.”
Blackhawks vs. Red Hawks
“We have many (in conference), but I would probably say Fort Atkinson has been our biggest rival,” head baseball coach Kris Agnew said. “Those games seem to always be emotional and competitive.”
Nearby rival
“Janesville Craig,” Agnew said regarding non-conference rivals. “We have not been competitive with them yet but they are one of the best programs in the state and a measuring stick team for us. We feel like we are closing that gap and will compete with them soon. Also, a lot of our kids played in youth programs against each other so they know each other.”
Pair or rivals
“Stoughton and Fort for boys basketball,” head coach Alex Olson said. “It’s a game the kids circle on their calendar. On practices before those games the guys seem a little extra focused and dialed in. The boys have been playing each other since they were in elementary school and there is a history element to that. The road games at Stoughton and Fort our team enjoys as well because the Milton community will join us on the road. No matter how bad or good any of the teams are in a given year, it always seems to be very competitive.”
‘Purple Team’
“It’s the ‘Purple Team,’” head football coach Rodney Wedig said. “In all sports other than football that mean Stoughton, in football that means the purple team north of Madison.”
“For wrestling, it’s Stoughton,” head wrestling coach Patrick Jauch said. “Our rivalry goes back many years, but really intensified after 1995, when our team upset the highly-favored Vikings to make our first trip to team state. The rivalry has gone back and forth since then. They beat us at regionals in 2001 when we had a team that had been consistently ranked No. 1, No. 2 in the state and we were even ranked in the top 20 in the nation, so that was an upset for them.
“Once again, in 2008, we beat them to get to team state when they were ranked very high and we were unranked. Upon entering the Badger Conference, we ripped off conference dual wins against them from 2009-2015. Stoughton has had the upper hand the last three or four seasons and we are working hard to get back to defeating them. The back and forth in wins and losses between the two programs over the years and similarities in the communities has intensified the rivalry and made both programs better.”
