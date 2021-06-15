Thinking for years, even decades, about the possibility of a new pool and maybe never having a new pool, the crowd of 500 gathered for the new Lieder Family Pool dedication Sunday understood it was a momentous occasion.
Danielle Cramer, who graduated from Milton High School in 2020 and is now swimming for the University of Minnesota, saw photos of the new pool online and was excited to see the new pool in person.
“I’m excited to think of all the swim meets that are going to happen here and all the big races we’re going to see here,” she said. “It’s just exciting to see the potential it has. It definitely has the energy of the big schools we compete against.”
Milton High School Athletics and Activities Director Jeff Spiwak confirmed Milton will host the girls swim sectional on Nov. 6. Previously, with only six competition lanes, MHS could not have hosted sectionals.
Milton resident Nicci Furlano, when asked to share her thoughts, got emotional.
“It’s unbelievably awesome,” Furlano said.
Her sister Pam Kosak, commented on the fans for circulation. There was no air movement in the old pool, she said and people felt like they were breathing in chlorine.
“It’s just so wonderful that we have this facility now,” she said, adding that Lieder had told her many times he himself would never see it built.
Furlano, 49, has been involved with Milton swim programs one way or another since she was 3 months old. Today the MHS 1990 graduate continues teaching people how to swim.
The improved accessibility in and outside the pool could not be overstated.
Milton resident Betty Haag said “Now, I can come to a swim meet.”
Swim mom Laurie Kilian commented on the fact that she didn’t melt while sitting in the bleachers.
“The acoustics are amazing,” she added.
Friends of Milton Pool President Jenny Quade said, “I wish I had this pool when I was coaching. It’s beautiful. It’s everything I wanted it to be. It’s a nice dedication to somebody who truly deserves it. Tom is a extremely wonderful man and he has a wonderful family.”