Jason L. Keesey, 49, Milton, was taken into custody and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday.
At about 8:35 a.m., the Milton Police Department, assisted by agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, executed a search warrant at 717 Lamar St.
The case remains under investigation pending additional forensic analysis of Keesey’s electronic devices.
The Milton Police Department began the investigation as part of its membership in the Wisconsin Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Milton has been a member since 2009.
In September 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice began a national ICAC Task Force program to counter the emerging threat of offenders using the Internet or other online technology to sexually exploit children. Under this program, regional ICAC task forces serve as sources of prevention, education and investigative expertise to provide assistance to parents, teachers, law enforcement and other professionals working on child victimization issues. Wisconsin's ICAC Task Force has been administered through the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation since its inception in the spring of 1999. The task force is comprised of Wisconsin Department of Justice personnel as well as police and sheriff’s departments from around the state.
Resources to help keep children safe online can be found at the Wisconsin ICAC Task Force website: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dci/icac/icac-task-force-home.
Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3:6 Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.