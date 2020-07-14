In a season like no other, It took until almost to the middle of July for the Milton Junction Pub Raptors to mark their first Rock River League win of 2020. The Raptors did so in resounding style, erupting for nearly two dozen runs in a 22-1 win at Helenville Sunday on a warm, sun-splashed afternoon.
The Raptors parlayed 16 hits and 19 walks against three Rebel pitchers to the big-score win and even their record in the Rock River League South Division to 1-1.
Center fielder Drew Freitag, a second-year Raptor who plays at Beloit College, was four-for-six with a home run and six RBIs, to lead the Raptor assault. Josh Shere had three hits, including a two-run triple and drove in three. Jeff Jacobson also collected three hits and two RBIs in a contest that dragged on for over three-and-a half hours.
“Getting that first win is always a good thing,” Raptors manager Doug Welch said. “We’ve had some good games out here in the past with these guys but they’re going through a bit of a transition after playing for a couple of seasons in the Land O Lakes League.
“They had three guys who struggled to throw strikes but you have to hand it to our guys to not swing at bad pitches and not just give up at-bats,” Welch added. “We were pretty smart at the plate and I hope that carries over in the coming weeks.
“We have a bunch of games coming up in a short period of time by our league standards.”
The Raptors head to Lebanon Saturday to take on the White Tales, who are 3-0 on the season and then have three consecutive two-game weekends.
“We’re about to play seven league games over the next three weekends,” Welch said. “That’s more than half of our 12-game league schedule. We’re going to have to get our pitching in order once we get into those double weekends.”
Against the Rebels, T.J. Klawitter, Sean McCann and Freitag pieced together a solid effort from the mound, allowing just five hits and one walk through the seven-inning contest.
“In a game like this you look at the walks and T.J, Canner and Drew just threw strikes the entire time,” Welch said.
The Raptor bats, meanwhile, came to life early in the contest. A six-run first inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Jacobson and an RBI single by Shere.
Leading 8-0 in the fourth, the Raptors chalked four runs in the fourth. With two runs in and Raptor catcher Dan Haueter on first after being hit by a pitch, the left-handed swinging Freitag drove a ball high and deep to left-center for a two-run homer. Scott Steinke added a two-run double over the Helenville left fielder in the fifth and Shere belted a blistering triple to right in the sixth to plate two more runs.
It was good to see our guys have a lot of fun at the plate,” Welch said. “With everything that’s been going on, it’s been a long time. Since we’ve seen that.”
The Covid situation will keep the Raptors on the road during the foreseeable future. Saturday’s game in Lebanon is scheduled as a home game for Milton, which will have to make the trip due to the Schilberg Park diamond being unavailable.
“Schilberg won’t be fully open and available until Rock County goes to Phase Three in its reopening,” Welch said. “That will be a while. So we’ll go up to Lebanon and be the home team on the scoreboard, but it puts our organization a bit behind the eight ball in terms of finances. We use concession income to
pay umpires and other expenses. We’ll still have those expenses but without a home field, we won’t have that opportunity to off-set those costs. The following week it looks as if we’ll be right back to Helenville for another ‘home’ game.”
