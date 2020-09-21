Extending lake access to the public is among priorities identified by the Rock Koshkonong Lake District. During its annual meeting held in August, electors voted in favor of funding a proposed lake access and landing project in Albion on property along Bingham Road. During its Sept. 17 monthly meeting, the board approved funding to pay for an offer to purchase two acres of land to be used for the proposed boat launch. Other details about the project are yet to be determined. Pictured is a pier owned by Lakeview Campgrounds situated where the Rock River joins Lake Koshkonong.