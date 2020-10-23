Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Sweeney nominated and the board approved the appointment of Susan Shearer to replace Commissioner Jim Jelinek. Jelinek’s letter of resignation was accepted and Shearer’s appointment was approved during the board’s Oct. 15 monthly meeting. Shearer will serve the remainder of Jelinek’s term, ending August 2022.
In his letter of resignation, Jelinek wrote that he had sold his home within the lake district and could therefore no longer serve as a commissioner. Residency within the district for board members, with the exception of those appointed by the town of Fulton and Rock County boards as their designated representatives on the RKLD board, is a requirement, Sweeney said during the meeting.
“I appreciate the district members who had faith in my ability to lead and voted me on to the board. I thank the board for their guidance and teamwork. I look forward to continuing to use Lake Kosh and enjoy the amenities the board is responsible to uphold,” Jelinek wrote in his letter. Jelinek did not attend the meeting.
Shearer, who was out of state visiting relatives at the time of her appointment, noted by phone that she has been attending RKLD board meetings “pretty regularly” for the last five years. She believed, she said, as a result of that activity, board members were aware she had interest in the district and serving as a board member.
While she has not run for a seat before, she said, she saw filling the remainder of Jelinek’s term as an opportunity to “get my feet wet.”
Shearer said her family has owned property in the district since 1926, adding: “I’ve spent summers here all my life.” She moved permanently into the district, living on the south shore of the lake, in 2011, she said.
Shearer said she was looking forward to serving and learning more about the responsibilities of board members, adding: “I like where this board is headed. I think the (Indianford) dam project is important to control the water. I think the boat landing (proposed for construction in Albion) is important, especially in the absence of the landing at the Anchor Inn, and I think we need to have more markings for hazards. Where I live, there are more trees and rocks off our property that need markings.”
Shearer said she was in agreement with the new mill rate structure adopted at the Aug. 10 annual meeting to collect fees from residents for use to support the district.
“I think the mill rate is the proper way to go,” she said.
Shearer retired from her job as an administrative assistant at Chase Bank, Janesville, nearly five years ago. She enjoys kayaking, she said.
In a follow-up interview, Sweeney said he was appreciative of Jelinek’s service to the board.
“Jim was a good part of the transition between the old guard and the new board,” he said.
Sweeney said he nominated Shearer for the open seat after other board members and residents within the district recommended her for consideration.
Her attendance at board meetings was also valuable, Sweeney said, adding: “It’s important that somebody is able to pick up on what we are doing.”
Jelinek, along with Commissioner Mark Meyer, was elected to the RKLD board in August of 2019. They replaced longtime board members Joan Huedepohl and Ray Lunder.
Commissioners serve three-year terms.
