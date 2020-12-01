Driving down Parkview, you might have noticed a house with dozens of pink plastic flamingos in the front yard. They’re not there now. It’s too cold.
Today the front yard at 601 Parkview Drive is decorated with a snowman, snowflakes, Santa, Rudolph and eight reindeer, which actually are – flamingo lights.
Jamie Rudnitzki loves flamingos year-round. He’s known as “the flamingo guy.”
Early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, “the flamingo guy,” his wife, Heidi, and daughter, Maddie, entertained Jamie Rudnitzki (Grand Flamingo) Facebook followers from their home stage, “The Grand Flamingo.” After taking a break, they are planning a return to the stage (and Facebook) this month and on Friday, Dec. 11, will provide entertainment in person from The Gathering Place parking lot.
Like pink plastic flamingos, the songs they sing are iconic, from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, upbeat and fun.
“Things people will recognize,” Heidi said.
At the Dec. 11 concert, they will sing their first songs of the season. Jamie and Maddie, 18, will provide entertainment. Heidi works and will join them later. They will set up outside in the garage.
“The garage door is going to be our curtain,” said Jamie, who earlier in the day was thinking about how he might keep his toes warm.
Songs they will sing include Christmas songs and other “happy” songs.
When asked for an example, Jamie said, “Can’t take my Eyes off You” by Frankie Valli (1967).
Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra songs, Heidi added.
Like the greats, the Rudnitzkis don’t have a stage name. They go by their real names.
Depending on the song and who’s available, they sing trios, duos or solos.
“The Grand Flamingo” became the name of their stage at home because of Jamie’s interest in flamingos.
Over the years, on Father’s Day and when Jamie sees a sale, his flamingo collection has grown. In all, he has 36.
“It was only natural to call it The – Grand – Flamingo stage to emphasize that it was a big, big place,” he said, though he was not being serious and added in an announcer voice: “The Grand Flamingo stage in Milton, Wisconsin.”
Explaining his interest in flamingos, he said, “I’m kind of nostalgic. When I first saw the traditional flamingo lawn ornaments, I just thought they’re fun, they’re tacky – and I loved them.”
To create a stage area, they removed a table from a corner of the dining room. Because Jamie and Heidi previously had a DJ and karaoke business, they had lights, sound and karaoke music.
About the time Maddie entered high school, they put the DJ business on hold. With Maddie, in choir and show choir, they didn’t have time.
Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived, the governor issued an executive order in March saying people were safer at home and high school activities were put on hold.
Maddie and her dad started singing at home, recording themselves with a cell phone and sharing videos on Facebook.
They tried different songs, added props and humor.
“It got really fun,” Maddie said.
As word got out on Facebook about The Grand Flamingo, all kinds of flamingo stuff, including face masks (to slow the spread of the virus), started showing up on the front steps.
Although family members essentially were forced to spend time at home. Maddie said, “It brought us really close. It was an awesome opportunity.”
In two and a half months, the home stage saw 350 different performances.
“We were starting to run out of songs that we knew,” Jamie said.
So they took a break from The Grand Flamingo and plan to return to the stage (and Facebook) for Christmas about a week before.
With or without the DJ or karaoke business, the Rudnitzkis enjoy music.
“We always enjoyed it,” Jamie said. When they didn’t have the business, they sang for fun on their own or at parties.
A couple of years ago Jamie invited himself to sing at The Gathering Place.
“I missed it so much,” he said.
He was invited back to The Gathering Place for Dave’s Brat Bash and, most recently, for a concert on the lawn in September.
With the concert in the parking lot and other events, Jamie said, “we’ve all just had to really think outside the box and find other ways to have fun.”
When asked what’s kept them going during the pandemic, Heidi said, “I think a big part of our lives is trying to help others in any way can. Try to make somebody’s day better. That’s our goal –“
“— to make people smile,” said Maddie.
Jamie, a 1989 Milton High School grad; Heidi, a 1990 MHS grad, and Maddie, a senior at MHS, are among Milton’s gifts this holiday season.
The Dec. 11 concert in The Gathering Place parking lot begins at 1:30 p.m. Concert-goers can stay warm inside their vehicles and listen on their radios by tuning in to 90.3 FM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.