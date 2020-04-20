Computer repairman and Milton resident Bill Drew noted that as he worked with discarded computers looking to refurbish them for area residents, he noticed many former owners had left hard drives in their computers.
According to Bill, the practice invites identity theft.
To avoid risking identity theft, Bill said, he recommends those looking to discard or sell their computer visit YouTube where they can watch instructional videos about how to remove a hard drive. Instructions for desktop and laptop models will differ, he said.
Reformatting a hard drive is not enough, Bill said.
“You can reformat it and I will still get your data off of it,” he said. Those looking to stay safe from identity theft have two choices, he said: “you can take the hard drive out and lock it up somewhere or you can smash it up.”
When selling a used computer, it should be sold without a hard drive, he said.
While he said he thinks most people can follow a video and remove a hard drive, for those who would rather not, he suggests they simply keep and store the computer.
Computer disposal
To properly dispose of a computer, Bill said, after its hard drive has been removed, it should be taken to an e-waste center or event.
In Milton, residents can take computers for proper disposal to Dave’s Ace Hardware, 430 S. John Paul Road. Visit the website for store hours: https://www.acehardware.com/store-details/03902.
At Dave’s Ace Hardware, owner Dave Warren said, the store’s e-cycle container is available to receive all electronics, which can be recycled for free with the exception of computer monitors and TVs. Fees apply to those products because the store is charged for their removal, Dave said.
Those bringing items for recycling are asked to arrive first at the store’s checkout counter. After paying the appropriate fees, someone will meet the customer at the counter to bring the items to the bin, Dave said.
Fees are as follow: for a small flat screen TV or computer monitor, $9. For older CRT (cathode-ray tube) TVs and monitors, prices vary by size. For a CRT screen that can be lifted by one person, the charge is $19. For a CRT screen requiring at least two people to lift, the charge is $29.
While the service is currently available, Dave said, it is subject to change.
Customers are not limited in the number of items they can bring, but once the bin is filled, Dave said, customers might be asked to bring the materials again later. The bin is about the size of half a semi trailer, he said.
The store's e-cycling program does not accept large appliances, just electronics, Dave said.
