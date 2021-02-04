Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, issued the following statement today regarding Gov. Tony Evers issuing another unlawful emergency declaration (Executive Order 105) less than 30 minutes after the State Assembly passed SJR 3 that legally ended Evers emergency declaration (Executive Order 104) issued in January:
“Tony Evers is now an openly lawless governor clearly in violation of his oath of office and his duty to comply with the rule of law. Despite the policy disagreements over emergency declarations and mask orders that exist between the governor and legislature, we are once again in a constitutional crisis in Wisconsin because Tony Evers willfully refuses to comply with state law.
"The legislature properly invoked state law and passed SJR 3 ending Evers emergency declaration issued in January. The rule of law and the Wisconsin Constitution require Evers to recognize the legislature ended his emergency powers. Instead, Tony Evers now acts no differently than a dictator in control of a banana republic.
"I will be immediately drafting another senate joint resolution to end the Evers Emergency Declaration issued on February 4, 2021. I will also be calling on senate leadership to consider filing for an emergency action in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”
