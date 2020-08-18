Keegan Knutson is ready to take his game to the next level.
After a breakout freshman season with Milton, Knutson took the next step in his baseball career by transferring to Combine Academy in North Carolina.
The Lincolnton-based academy serves as an international boarding school, propelling over 300 student-athletes to the college level on athletic/academic scholarships since 2012. The academy also has a professional sports performance center, which includes professional clients who play in the NBA and MLB.
For the South Carolina baseball commit, it seemed like the right move.
“The coach ended up texting me and he sent me videos of the campus and everything,” Knutson said. “They gave me an offer that was too much to turn down. I talked to some of the kids that go here, there are a lot of high Division I commits, I talked to them and I liked what they had to say.”
An abundance of Division I commits to be surrounded by was part of the Combine Academy package for Knutson.
“That was part of it, surrounding myself with those athletes in the weight room, hitting and on the field” Knutson said.
“It fuels me to be the best I can be.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceling the Milton baseball season had no effect on the decision, according to Knutson. Knutson made the transfer simply because he felt like it was a place he could get better at.
“It gives me the best opportunity for me to get to the level I really want to get to,” Knutson said. “I want to make the next step, rather than just be a ball player.”
Knutson moved into the international academy on Sunday.
So far so good, according to Knutson.
In his lone season at Milton, Knutson was a Badger South first-team selection. He also played a key role in the Red Hawks reaching the sectional final in 2019.
“The team (Milton) was probably the best team I played for fun-wise,” Knutson said. “We weren’t the most talented team in the state, but we fed off each other.
“I just loved last season. That was awesome. I just wish we could have played this season.
“(Kris) Agnew was awesome. He definitely wasn’t part of the decision of me leaving. I loved him as a coach, he was one of the best coaches I ever had too.”
The feeling is mutual
“As sad as we are to see him leave our program, we are excited for him and his future,” Agnew said. “He was a big part of our success in 2019 and we will miss him.”
