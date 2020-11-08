Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, in the Milton School District and MHS newsletters wrote the following message with parents and guardians:
“Over the first ten weeks of school, we have learned a great deal about COVID-19 and high school students. The vast majority of our close contacts are not happening at school. It comes from students gathering outside of school in various social settings.
“I am asking all parents and guardians to please speak with your student about being vigilant about social distancing and making good decisions outside of school. This includes wearing masks, limiting even small group gatherings, and always practicing the 6 foot social distancing.
"I hear often that students, staff, and parents want to be back in person. However, it really is the actions outside of school that will play a significant factor in our ability to keep in person learning happening inside of school. As the phrase goes, we really are all in this together."
