Three are up for election in April and running unopposed in the town of Milton. They are town chairman Bryan Meyer and town board supervisors Jon Jennings and John Traynor. Meyer and Jennings are on the Joint Fire Commission. Traynor represents the town of Milton in the Consolidated Koshkonong Sanitary District board and is the CKSD president.

