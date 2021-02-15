Micah and Christina Vaughn of Whitewater met in high school, dated in their 20s, married in 2008, then divorced in 2014. Now, they plan to remarry.
After the divorce, Christina describes their relationship was “amicable,” “never bad.”
In fact, they and their parents went out to lunch together after the divorce papers were signed.
According to Christina, they were different people then, but people “who always loved each other.”
They were friends and the parents of Corbin, who today is 11.
“I think we knew we would always be in each others’ lives because of our son,” Christina said.
Regardless of what happened, she said he didn’t deserve to have two parents who were unhappy.
In 2017, Micah got a job in Milton as a maintenance technician.
Transitioning from working in oil fields to Charter NEX, he said allowed him to have the stability to have a real relationship and a real life.
At home in Whitewater again, he said it was like they were still together.
“We thought it would be a good idea to get back together,” Christina said not only for the two of them but for their oldest son.
“Obviously it doesn’t happen very often,” she added.
Statistically, it does not.
One researcher, Nancy Kalish studied 1,001 reunited couples and learned only about 6% said they married, divorced and remarried the same person. Kalish was professor emeritus at California State University in Sacramento and author of "Lost and Found Lovers: Facts and Fantasies of Rekindled Romances" (William Morrow).
At the time of their divorce, Micah was gone for work 10 to 11 months at a time.
“At first Corbin and I were able to travel with him and stay in a hotel while he was at work all day,” Christina said. Once Corbin was in school, she said that wasn’t an option.
“I would say definitely avoid that,” Christina said when asked what advice she might give others.
“Remember why you loved each other in the first place,” Micah added.
“It just all boils down to honesty, I guess,” Christina said.
And, she said, as her parents told her: “Never go to bed angry.”
Micah agreed and he added, “Try to look at things from the other person’s point of view.”
The news of the two getting back together was surprising to most people—except Christina’s mom, who Christina said she “knew it all along.”
Even Christina said she was surprised.
“I never in a million years thought we’d get back together,” she said.
Friends and family on both sides had said the divorce was a good idea at the time, Micah said.
When they got back together, he said those same people said getting back together was the right thing to do.
“The support was definitely, surprisingly there when we decided to get back together,” he said. “I honestly didn’t think it was going to be.”
And, he said he didn’t care either way because getting back together was what they wanted to do.
In January 2020, Micah moved in. A year later, on Jan. 1, their son Rowan was born
As for wedding specifics, the couple’s plan is to get married. They’re not into big, fancy weddings. Their first wedding took place in an attorney’s office.
“We don’t really have anything planned,” Christina said. “It might be a spur-of-the-moment thing like, ‘Hey, they’re open.’ We consider ourselves married even if we don’t have a piece of paper that says so. But we’re definitely going to get married again.”
