The joint fire commission, made up of elected officials from the town and city of Milton, is looking at how it might move away from what has been a volunteer fire department to a department staffed by full-time employees.
In an interview with the Janesville Gazette, Chief Ernie Rhodes explained it like this: “The whole causation of the problem is staffing. Our volunteer pool has decreased significantly – and that is a problem across the United States.”
Rhodes said the requirements for being a volunteer firefighter are significant.
The Milton Fire Department has tried multiple staffing models.
The current staffing model with three full-time paramedics and other members paid to be part-time or on standby is not sustainable, he said. “We have to transition to a professional, paid organization.”
Call volume also is increasing, he said, with the department responding to a little over three calls per day on average.
“It’s hard to sustain a volunteer call base when you’re running that many calls per day,” he said.
Earlier this month, the commission was presented with two scenarios: consolidating with Janesville Fire Department or having a standalone full-time fire department (without Janesville).
Consolidating with Janesville would require a tax levy estimated at $2.1 million (a 134% increase). A standalone station is estimated to be about $400,000 more.
Both scenarios mean going to referendum for the city for Milton, potentially the town of Milton and the town of Koshkonong. The 2020 budget is about $901,000.
On Thursday City Finance Director Dan Nelson presented the joint fire commission with a cost sharing model based on equalized value.
That’s the estimated value of all taxable real and personal property in each taxation district.
Costs would be shared not only the city and town of Milton but the contracted towns based on the percentage their town is covered by the Milton Fire Department. For instance, 80% of the Town of Harmony’s fire and EMS service is provided by the Milton Fire Department.
Though Milton is not technically a fire district, Rhodes said others who have a fire district share costs based on equalized value.
School districts, counties and technical colleges also receive tax dollars based on equalized value.
Nelson said this methodology is commonly utilized and is widely accepted.
The amounts are updated by the Department of Revenue annually on or around Aug. 15 of every year.
When applied to the 2020 current budget, here’s what the 2020 budgeted contributions vs. equalized value looks like:
- City of Milton $391,592 vs. $340,717
- Town of Milton $391,592 vs. $281,624
- Town of Harmony $72,920 vs. $181,711
- Town of Johnstown $27,676$ vs. $51,576
- Town of Lima $15,025 vs. $34,276
- Town of Koshkonong $8,178 vs, $17,078
Town of Harmony chairman Jeff Klenz, at Thursday's virtual meeting, said was the first he was hearing of the possible increased cost for towns based on equalized value.
Although he said he would look into the subject further, he said, "For the town of Harmony, it just seems like a lot of money. I would think the people are struggling enough as it is. I don’t know what the answer is."
Contracts with the towns are set to expire at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the commission will need to choose between consolidating with Janesville or having its own standalone fire department. Then they will need to decide when to go to referendum and for what amount.
Under Wisconsin law, towns with populations of fewer than 3,000 are not required to go to referendum for levy increases.
An April 2021 referendum (the only election scheduled for 2021), ballot language would need to be drafted by mid-January.
The discussion of how the commission will move forward will continue with a joint meeting of the Milton city council and Milton town board at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. The meeting will take place online.
