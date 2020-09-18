The City of Milton Common Council conducted the following business on Sept. 15.
Class A liquor license for Casey’s tabled
A Class A liquor license application made by Casey’s Marketing Company in August was tabled, City Clerk Leanne Schroeder told the Milton Courier recently by phone, because the company’s representative attending the Sept. 15 council meeting said, according to Schroeder, she was unclear about how best to represent the company’s objectives.
Schroeder noted in a memo to council that Casey’s General Store, located at 464 John Paul Road, already held a class A retailer’s license for fermented malt beverages, which had been approved by council in 2017. Approval came with the condition that alcohol-related signage would not be attached to the exterior of the premises or the store’s front windows. A recommendation by council for the installation of outdoor surveillance cameras was also made.
“Casey’s has complied with the council’s conditions and holds their current license in good standing,” Schroeder wrote.
During the council’s Aug. 18 meeting, Anthony Hawks was approved as the alcohol license agent for the store.
The new application is for a Class A retailer’s license for intoxicating liquor for consumption off-premises. If approved, Schroeder wrote, the store would be allowed to sell hard liquor and wine.
Included within alcoholic beverage licensing applications is a description of the premises where the liquor will be sold and stored, and any associated records kept, Schroeder wrote. Premises descriptions on the applications for the already approved class A fermented malt beverage license and on the new class A hard liquor and wine license both identify the John Paul Road store as the location from which the liquor will be sold, but the descriptions of the facility on the two applications are different. The description on the most recent application describes the facility, according to Schroeder, as a “1 story restructured steel building and a parking lot,” while the application approved in 2017 describes the building as a one-story steel building, but omits the parking lot.
The city also requested from Casey’s Marketing Company a copy of its alcohol sales policy, which had not yet been received when Schroeder wrote her memo to council, she noted. The company did provide a list of Casey’s General Stores in Wisconsin holding alcohol licenses, she added.
Schroeder further noted that the city placed a notice in the Milton Courier on Sept. 3, regarding the recent license request. Staff did not receive any comments or concerns, she wrote.
In a follow-up interview, responding to the Courier’s questions, Schroeder said that while the state sets quotas for the number of class B liquor licenses a municipality can award, there is not a quota system in place for class A licenses. Both license applications submitted by Casey’s have been for class A licenses.
Class A licenses are for the sale of intoxicants that will be consumed off-premise. Class B licenses allow intoxicants to be sold for in-premise consumption, Schroeder said.
Quotas for class B licenses are based on a municipality's population, Schroeder said, adding that the system used is based on the number of licenses as set in 1997, when Milton had a population of 4,987 and was allowed 9 licenses. Each time the population increases by 500, one new license is permitted. Since 1997, the city saw a population increase of 598, which increased the number of available class B licenses to 10.
All of the city’s available class B licenses are in use, Schroeder said. Licenses held by the city’s wineries are not included in the quota.
Class A liquor licenses for Dollar General approved
Council approved two class A licenses for Dolgencorp, LLC, allowing fermented malt beverages and intoxicating liquors to be sold for consumption away from premises at the Dollar General Store, 383 S. John Paul Road.
The approved licenses allow the store to sell beer, wine and hard liquor for consumption off-premises.
Background checks were completed by city staff on Dolgencorp’s manager, Jason Reiser, and the company’s appointed alcohol license agent, Amy Trams. Both background checks produced satisfactory results, according to a memo to council from City Clerk Leanne Schroeder.
A notice regarding the company’s applications was placed in the Milton Courier Sept. 3. City staff did not receive any comments or concerns regarding the applications, Schroeder wrote.
2020 concrete pavement maintenance bid awarded
Council awarded the 2020 concrete pavement maintenance bid to C.P.R. Inc. The company was one of five responding to a request for bids on the project. Bids were received on Sept. 10, City Engineer Mark Langer noted in a memo to council.
C.P.R. Inc submitted the lowest bid of $69,390, which was 11% below the pre-bid estimate of $78,050, according to Langer.
Other bids ranged between $71,929 and $142,578.
In his memo, Langer wrote: “The low bid contractor has recently completed a similar project and has a shop located in Edgerton.”
The project includes a “base bid-10-inch concrete pavement replacement” in six locations, including: a five-by-five foot area at 172 W. Madison Ave., a 32-by-42 foot foot area at 128 W. Madison Ave., a 41-by-36 foot and a 12-by-24 foot area at 106 E. Madison Ave., a 20-by-32 foot area at 160 E. Madison Ave., a 9-by-32 foot area at 427 E. Madison Ave., and a 8-by-12 foot area at 740 S. Janesville Street, as well as manhole frame replacements and concrete curb and gutter removal and replacement.
Joint powers agreement with Rock County 911 approved
Council approved the 2021 Joint Powers Agreement with the Rock County Communications Center. Approved annually, the agreement allows Milton to use the county's 911 system.
Arbor Day proclaimed
Mayor Anissa Welch proclaimed Sept. 19 as Arbor Day in the city of Milton. In her proclamation, Welch noted that J. Sterling Morton proposed in 1872 to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees. The holiday was initially observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska. Arbor Day is today celebrated throughout the world. In Milton, Welch wrote: “I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and … to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and further generations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.