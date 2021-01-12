The city of Milton is looking to hire a new city clerk.
Leanne Schroeder submitted her resignation and her last day was Jan. 1.
Schroeder began as city clerk in 2017, was working for the city at the time and certified as a municipal clerk.
While previous city clerks in Milton were full-time, Schroeder was part-time (30 hours).
When Elena Hilby left to work in Sun Prairie, Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said, “We had a unique situation with Leanne and all of her previous experience. Her desire to be the clerk was predicated on the ability for the position to remain part-time. With Leanne’s departure, it is highly unlikely that we would be able to find a replacement in a part-time capacity.”
A job description and application for the city clerk position is available at www.milton-wi.gov/employment. Application deadline is Jan. 21.
The city clerk will primarily be responsible for elections and licensing management. This position will not be required on a regular basis to attend night meetings of the city council or other committees. Starting salary is $51,646-$59,696.
Schroeder, who started with the city of Milton in 2008, said, “It was time for change. I am going to miss many things — working with the election officials and voters on elections, my coworkers, and many of the residents and business owners that have become friends over the past 13 years.
“It was a difficult decision, but I still plan to visit Milton regularly for all of the fun stuff — shopping and restaurants.”
