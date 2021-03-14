The Milton City Council on March 2 voted 6-0 to forgive $108,553 remaining on an advance to the library fund.
Fundraising for a $2.8 million Milton Public Library renovation and expansion began in 2015. The total collected through fundraising was $1.7 million and final pledges were collected in the first quarter of this year. A memo to the city council from city Finance Director/Treasurer Dan Nelson said there are no outstanding pledges. Because the current fundraising environment would make it difficult to continue fundraising for a project completed four years ago, he said city staff recommended forgiving the remaining amount.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to inflate the balance sheet of the city by $108,000 with no known time of when this would be repaid,” he said.
Due to the timing of donations and the need to pay vendors, the city council in 2018 authorized a $300,000 advance to the library fund with the intent of future pledges/donations repaying the advance.
City council member Theresa Rusch said those who helped raise money for the library project (including now city council member Bill Wilson) should be commended. She advocated forgiving the remaining funds for the advance from the city.
Wilson said, “About two-thirds of the library project was paid for with private funds. In fact, the library raised more than we initially indicated we were going to raise.”
Bids came in higher than anticipated in some instances, he said.
Also, he said there were items, including rooftop equipment, paid for through project funding that were maintenance-related more than project-related that the library could have asked the city to fund.
