The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Shining Star toy drive will benefit 25 families in the Milton community.
Toys can be dropped off at Diamond Assets, 1850 Putnam Parkway, or the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, 144 Merchant Row.
The chamber is also looking for donations for gifts and meals and sponsors for children’s gifts and families.
Checks can be written payable to MACC Shining Star.
For more information call the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce at (608) 868-6222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.