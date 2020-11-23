The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Shining Star toy drive will benefit 25 families in the Milton community.

Toys can be dropped off at Diamond Assets, 1850 Putnam Parkway, or the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, 144 Merchant Row.

The chamber is also looking for donations for gifts and meals and sponsors for children’s gifts and families.

Checks can be written payable to MACC Shining Star.

For more information call the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce at (608) 868-6222.

