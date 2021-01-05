For many years, Milton High School has proudly displayed ceiling tiles decorated by graduating Milton students. While preparing for referendum construction at the high school many of these decorated tiles were taken down to allow for mechanical work to be completed. During this process, it was discovered that many tiles had degraded over the years and were not suitable to be reinstalled.
Milton High School would like to return these ceiling tiles to the artists that created them. Each tile that is up for distribution has been photographed and will be available to view on the MHS Alumni website at https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/schools/high/milton-high-school-alumni-association.cfm or at the MHS Alumni Facebook page (@miltonhighalum)
Those interested in picking up a tile that they created are asked to check on the MHS Alumni website or Facebook page, and identify his/her tile by the number in the picture. Once the tile number is identified, the individual can call the Milton High School main office at (608) 868-9300 and make arrangements for pick up. Tiles will be available for pickup until Friday, April 9.
It is important to note that not all tiles have been taken down at this time. It is possible that an individual may not see his/her tile pictured as it is possibly still on display at the high school.
Milton High School asks that those picking up tiles please take into consideration that tiles may have damage and/or have aged over the years since they were first installed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.