As part of its Nonresponse Followup Operation (NRFU), the U.S. Census Bureau is visiting every household that has not already responded to the 2020 Census to ensure a complete and accurate count.
Census takers are scheduled to visit the nonresponding household between Aug. 11–Oct. 31, to ask a few questions and will enter the answers on their secure Census Bureau smart phone. If a family member is not home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online or by phone. As necessary, they will make additional visits to collect responses from the household.
Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and all applicable state and local requirements with regard to health and safety.
Until Oct. 31, households can continue to respond online or by phone.
The NRFU operation was originally scheduled for May 13 through July 31, 2020 but has been adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
