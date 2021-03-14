At its March 2 meeting, the Milton city council approved making an offer to purchase 1.8 acres along Elm Street for $30,000. This will be the new home of the new Lift Station 6.

Based on its age and condition, a lift station, which moves wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation and located in the terrace of Elm Street, is scheduled to be replaced in 2022.

While planning a replacement for Lift Station 6, City Engineer Mark Langer considered an off-street location on Elm Street that is now vacant. In a memo to the council, Langer said an off-street location would provide a safer working environment and allow for installation of the new lift station and backup generator farther from the roadway.

On the new site, a sewer main travels through a private easement from Vincent Street to Elm Street. The parcel also contains a large storm water drainage area.

