At its March 2 meeting, the Milton city council approved making an offer to purchase 1.8 acres along Elm Street for $30,000. This will be the new home of the new Lift Station 6.
Based on its age and condition, a lift station, which moves wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation and located in the terrace of Elm Street, is scheduled to be replaced in 2022.
While planning a replacement for Lift Station 6, City Engineer Mark Langer considered an off-street location on Elm Street that is now vacant. In a memo to the council, Langer said an off-street location would provide a safer working environment and allow for installation of the new lift station and backup generator farther from the roadway.
On the new site, a sewer main travels through a private easement from Vincent Street to Elm Street. The parcel also contains a large storm water drainage area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.