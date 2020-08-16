The City of Milton Common Council during its Aug. 4 meeting conducted the following business.
Diamond Assets building TIF agreement transferred to Caliber Assets
The City of Milton Common Council approved Aug. 4 an amendment to a tax incremental financing (TIF) development agreement with Capital Assets Investments, LLC, transferring the agreement to Caliber Assets, LLC. The approval is contingent upon the closing of the land sale agreement between Capital Assets and Caliber Assets.
In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that the city entered into the agreement with Capital Assets for a property at 1850 Putman Parkway in 2018. The building created on that property has since been sold to Caliber Assets, LLC. While the building has new ownership, Diamond Assets will continue to operate from the facility, Hulick wrote.
The approved amendment assigns all rights and responsibilities of the TIF agreement to Caliber Assets, Hulick stated.
“All obligations remain in place, and no parameters of the TIF Development Agreement change,” he wrote.
“Caliber Assets, LLC, will still be required to meet the minimum property tax value guarantee for the life of the agreement, and, if satisfied, will receive the annual loan payments from the City of Milton pursuant to the agreement,” Hulick wrote.
Caliber Assets, LLC, registered with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions on June 16, 2020. Attorney Gary S. Loos, Janesville, is listed as the registered agent of Caliber Assets and as “developer” on the TIF agreement.
Caliber Assets will assume rights to receive benefits from the agreement in 2021, the amendment states.
In a follow-up interview, Hulick noted that within the TIF agreement, the city agreed to make five payments of $90,000 as incentive to Capital Assets to build its facility. Two of those payments have already been satisfied, he said. Among tools used within TIF development agreements, some consideration is given to the developer to incentivize development.
In this case, he said, the project used a “pay-go” structure, meaning that the agreed upon consideration offered by the city as an incentive to build is paid “as you go” and not up front.
“As you develop and start to pay taxes, the city gives you a payment for making good on the obligation of the TIF agreement,” he said. The increased value of the property created by the development creates a benefit to the city in the form of an increase in taxes, he said, describing the tool as a foundation of TIF development agreements.
The pay-go mechanism, he said, is a preferred tool by the city especially for larger projects and offers the greatest level of security for the city because the initial investment from the developer is made up front. If a developer in unable to meet the agreed-upon value guarantee, the city would not make a payment, he said.
Class B and C licenses approved for Rockies
Council approved two licensing application submitted by Rockie’s, LLC, including a class B retail license for fermented malt beverages and a class C retail license for wine.
In a memo to council, City Clerk Leanne Schroeder noted that Rockie’s has held both licenses since 2016, but had not submitted its application to renew its licenses prior to the June 30 deadline and therefore, had to apply for new licenses for the 2020-2021 year.
Semi parking language revisions adopted
Council adopted revisions to the city’s semi parking ordinance. A first reading of language revisions was approved July 21. Final revisions were adopted Aug. 4 after council approved a second reading. A third reading of the amendment was waived.
During the July 21 meeting, in a memo to council, Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt outlined a proposed amendment, changing language within the ordinance from “trucks 12,000 pounds or more gross weight” to “commercial motor vehicles 12,000 pounds or more gross weight,” noting that the change was being recommended to better define vehicles that might not be considered “trucks,” but would be met with the same parking restriction requirements as trucks. As examples, he said, such vehicles might be cement mixers, large cargo vans, and cranes. Language also exempts large personal vehicles like large diesel pickup trucks that may be close to 12,000 pounds, but aren’t intended to be restricted by the ordinance, he wrote.
In a July 15 memo to council, Marquardt noted: “Since the ordinance revisions made in October 2019, semi parking on Commerce Way has been occurring with few issues.”
Citing additional language changes to include semi “tractors” within the ordinance, Marquardt wrote that the effect of the changes are to clarify: “that truck tractors and all trucks 12,000 pounds or more gross weight are prohibited from long-term parking on city streets and public spaces.”
It further clarifies, he wrote: “that tractor semitrailers and trucks 12,000 pounds or more gross weight may also park overnight on Commerce Way subject to the restrictions provided for such parking.”
Discussion restricting semi parking within the city began last summer. Council passed a first reading, amending the city’s parking ordinance, disallowing semis to park on city streets, in August of 2019.
Last September, council passed a second reading, including language allowing semi cabs to park in front of an operator’s home for up to 48 hours over a seven-day period, with restrictions similar to those for recreational vehicles, applying.
An alternative to allow semis to park in Crossroads Business Park along Commerce Way was also discussed.
Language allowing semis to park on Commerce Way passed last October.
Bid awarded for 2020 pavement preventative maintenance
After receiving two bids for the 2020 Pavement Prevention Maintenance project, Council awarded the project to low bidder Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC. The company submitted a bid of a bid of $134,753. A second bidder, Scott Construction, Inc., submitted a bid of $192,219.
The project includes chip seal for several city roads or portions of roads, including: Parkview Drive and its parking lot, Homestead Road, Green Hill Circle, Garden Lane, Wallace Way and Rainbow Drive. Maintenance such as cracks, joints and crack sealing for several city roads is also included.
