The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is planning culminating championships and tournaments for an alternate fall season created by the Board of Control last August as a COVID-19 accommodation for member schools opting to not conduct interscholastic athletics last fall.
The girls swimming and diving alternate season will feature one division for the Tournament Series. The State Championships will be held Tuesday, April 6, at Waukesha South High School. The meet is scheduled to begin with the diving competition at 12:30 p.m. with the swimming events starting at 5 p.m. There are 42 girls swimming and diving programs declaring for the alternate Tournament Series this spring.
The boys and girls volleyball Tournament Series will culminate with championship matches Saturday, April 17, at Kaukauna High School. The girls tournament features two divisions, with the Division 2 championship match at 1 p.m. and the Division 1 match at 7 p.m. The State semifinals will be held Thursday, April 15, at two locations to be determined. The one-division boys State Tournament will only have a championship match, which will be held at 4 p.m. There are 116 girls programs opting into the alternate fall Tournament Series and 16 boys programs.
The girls tennis alternate season will experience individual and team State Tournaments featuring one division. The individuals tournament will be held on Thursday and Friday, April 22-23, at Badger High School and at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club, and the team tournament will be conducted on Saturday, May 1, at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire. There are 42 girls tennis programs declaring for one division in the alternate Tournament Series this spring.
The boys and girls cross country championships for one division will be held Saturday, May 8, at a site to be determined. There are 59 boys programs and 57 girls programs declaring for the alternate fall Tournament Series this spring.
There will be two divisions of boys soccer for the alternate fall season Tournament Series. The State Tournament will consist of two semifinals and a championship game for both divisions held on Saturday, May 15, at two locations to be determined. There are 85 boys soccer programs that have declared to participate in the tournament this spring.
The one division of the girls golf championships are scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, May 17-18. The site of the event has not been determined. There are currently 38 girls golf programs declaring for one division in the alternate Tournament Series this spring.
The football fall alternate season includes a seven-week, regular-season schedule of games beginning with first allowed contest slated for March 24. There are currently 127 programs that have declared anticipating to play in the alternate fall football season this spring, including 113 in 11-player and 14 in 8-player.
Planning for the alternate fall Tournament Series is ongoing with details of seed meetings, as well as regional and sectional competitions to be forthcoming when available and will be posted on the WIAA website on each respective sport’s Tournament page.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 515 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.
