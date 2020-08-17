Wisconsin held a partisan primary election Aug. 11. Unofficial countywide results are published on the Rock County website by County Clerk Lisa Tollefson under “election information.” Tollefson’s seat is among those coming due for reelection this fall.
Some statistics about voting trends in Milton have also been released by City Clerk Leanne Schroeder.
In an email, Schroeder wrote: “This election seemed easier with everyone feeling a little more comfortable living with COVID and voters (were) more familiar with the absentee process.”
Schroeder offered the following stats: during the Aug. 11 primary, the city issued 877 absentee ballots, which, she wrote, was less than the 1,246 absentee ballots issued during the April election.
Some 752 absentee ballots were requested by mail. She described ballots as “slow coming in,” and noted that 661 were processed on election night. Two employees were dedicated to processing absentee ballots on election night, she added.
“This was important practice for the November election when I expect the number of absentee ballots to at least double if not triple,” Schroeder wrote.
In Milton, including absentee ballots, the total number of voters was 931, with 270 voting in-person, Schroeder wrote.
She described the August primary as “quiet,” and noted five new voters coming to register during the election.
According to Schroeder, the 931 voters represent approximately 25.5% of eligible voters and approximately 27% of registered voters in Milton.
As a point of comparison, she wrote, Milton saw 1,259 voters in the August 2016 Partisan Primary.
Looking to November, she wrote, the city had, as of Aug. 13, received 737 requests for absentee ballots.
How did Milton vote as compared to the county?
According to the Rock County website, of the 88,813 registered voters in Rock County, 22,411, or just over 25% voted in the Aug. 11 election.
Party preference
When choosing a party preference, the county voted largely Democratic, with 14,703 or just under 78% selecting the party and 4,111, or just under 22%, identifying as Republican. Fifty-five voter identified as members of the Constitution party.
In the city of Milton, 609 voters identified as Democrats and 128 as Republicans. One voted as a member of the Constitution party.
In a follow-up interview, Schroeder explained that while 931 voters cast ballots in Milton, under “party preference,” county statistics show a total of 738 voters in Milton because people don’t always indicate a party preference on the ballot.
Representative in Congress District 1
Among contested races on the Democratic ticket, 5,088, or nearly 60% of those identifying as Democrats, voted for Roger Polack to represent the party in a race for a Representative in Congress District 1 seat. Democratic challenger Josh Pade received 3,447 or just over 40% of the vote.
Polack will move onto the November election and face Republican Bryan Steil who emerged victorious in the Republican primary with 2,356 or nearly 100% of the vote. Two Republicans voted for a write-in candidate.
In Milton on the Democratic ticket, 376 voted for Polack and 289 voted for Pade. On the Republican ticket, 157 voted for Steil.
Representative in the Assembly District 43
Running uncontested in the Democratic primary, Representative to the Assembly District 43 incumbent Don Vruwink received 3,228 or nearly 100% of the vote, with 24 Democrats choosing a write-in candidate.
In Milton, 661 Democrats cast their primary vote for Vruwink, and seven chose a write-in candidate.
Republican challenger Beth Drew received 895 votes, or nearly 100% of the vote, from county constituents, with four Republicans choosing a write-in candidate.
In Milton, 152 Republican constituents voted for Drew.
Vruwink and Drew will face-off in November.
Rock County District Attorney
Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary ran uncontested as a Democrat, receiving 14,293 (99.34%) votes. Ninety-five constituents chose a write-in candidate. With no Republican primary candidates, O’Leary will run uncontested in November. Some 179 Republicans cast votes for a write-in candidate, seven of whom reside in Milton.
In Milton, 640 cast their vote for O’Leary, and four cast votes for a write-in candidate.
Rock County Clerk
Racing in the Democratic primary for the Rock County Clerk’s seat were incumbent Tollefson, receiving 12,527 or 74% of votes cast, and challenger Yuri Rashkin receiving 4,346, or nearly 26% of votes cast.
In Milton, Tollefson received 562 votes while Rashkin received 174. On the Republican ticket, with no candidates running for the seat, nine cast votes for a write-in candidate.
Tollifson will run uncontested in November.
Rock County Treasurer
Michelle Roettger ran unopposed as a Democratic for the Rock County Treasurer’s seat, receiving 14,257 or nearly 100% of the vote. Twenty-six Democrats voted for a write-in candidate. In Milton, 629 cast votes for Roettger, and two cast for a write-in candidate.
No candidates came forward on the Republican ticket for Rock County Treasurer. Some 162 Republicans voted for a write-in candidate, seven of which reside in Milton.
Roettger will run uncontested in November.
Rock County Register of Deeds
On the Democratic ticket, Rock County Register of Deeds candidate Sandy Disrud ran unopposed, receiving 14,500, or nearly 100% of the vote. Thirty-three cast votes for a write-in candidate.
In Milton, 636 cast their votes for Disrud and 3 cast votes for a write-in candidate.
No candidates came forward on the Republican side, and 150 cast votes for a write-in candidate. Eight were from Milton.
Constitution party
No candidates ran from the Constitution party in countywide races. Voters of the party cast votes for write-in candidates ranging from 1 to 8 votes per office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.