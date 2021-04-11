A commercial façade grant in the amount of $10,000 was approved by the Milton City Council on April 7 for 401K Properties, LLC, owned by Bob “Rip” Rippberger, Jr., and his wife, Denise. The Rippbergers also own TLC Restorations, a business that restores classic cars.
The grant approved April 7 is for 645 College St., which will have a classic car and aftermarket racing parts showroom.
In October 2020, the Milton Plan Commission approved a site plan for the property and the city council approved a conditional use permit to allow auto sales. Sales are planned to be indoors in a showroom environment.
Hulick on April 7 told the council that the façade grant would be appropriate.
“He (Rippberger) intends to make some pretty dramatic changes to that building,” he added.
He has applied for grants before. In 2012 Rippberger’s request for a facade grant for 635 Greenman was approved and on Jan. 19 his request for 625 Greenman was denied.
Hulick noted façade grant guidelines are based in the parcel, not the ownership.
In January, the city council authorized Hulick to submit a community development investment grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on behalf of 401K Properties for 645 College St. In this instance, the city acts as a pass through for the grant award and reimbursement process from WEDC to the developer.
Hulick on April 7 said the application is pending.
“The overall project is well in excess of $200,000, the request from the WEDC was for $90,000,” he said.
According to the 2013 Architectural and Historical Survey of Milton, the building at 645 College St., built in 1922, was constructed as improved space for an agricultural equipment retailer. Many in Milton know it as the Captain Clean building because the character and his name was painted on the front of the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.