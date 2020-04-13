The unofficial vote tallies for the April 7 general spring election and the presidential primary are in.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said official vote tallies will likely be certified by her office on Wednesday or Thursday.
Unofficial numbers reported on the Rock County website indicated that out the 87,151 registered voters in the county, 37,249 or 42.74% cast their absentee or in-person ballots during the April 7 election.
Of that number, 21,168 or 68.03% cast ballots within the Democratic Presidential Preference primary and 9,949 or 31.97% cast their vote within the Republican Presidential Preference primary.
Voters in the Democratic primary found the names of twelve candidates appearing on the ballot, although all but two, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Former Vice President Joe Biden, had already dropped out of the race by April 7.
Biden was the high vote-getter among Rock County voters in the Democratic primary, with 16,078 (65.37%) ballots cast.
Rock County Democratic primary voters cast their votes, reported in the order they appeared on the ballot, as follows: Tulsi Gabbard, 147 votes (0.60%), Amy Klobuchar, 144 (0.59%), John Delaney, 13 (0.05%), Deval Patrick, 3 (0.01%), Bernie Sanders, 7,341 (29.85%), Andrew Yang, 68 (0.28%), Pete Buttigieg, 107 (0.44%), Tom Steyer, 26 (0.11%), Elizabeth Warren, 293 (1.19%), Michael Bennet, 14 (0.06%), Michael R. Bloomberg, 239 (0.97%) and Biden. Ninety voters cast their ballots for an “uninstructed delegation,” and 32 voted for write-in candidates.
Voters in the Republican primary found one name, that of President Donald J. Trump, appearing on the ballot. Some 11,145 (97.12%) cast their ballot for Trump. Some 266 voters cast their ballots for an “uninstructed delegation” and 64 voted for write-in candidates.
Justice of the Supreme Court
Two candidates raced for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, including incumbent Daniel Kelly and challenger Jill Karofsky. Karofsky received 23,138 votes in Rock County while Kelly received 12,690. Thirty-three voters cast their ballots for write-in candidates. State Supreme Court Justices serve 10-year terms.
Claiming victory statewide Monday night around 7 p.m., Karofsky released a statement through her Twitter account, saying: “I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who made their voice heard in this unprecedented election. I’m honored to have earned the trust of the people across this state who believe in a tough, fair, and independent judiciary and I promise to never forget these principles as their Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.”
Court of Appeals Judge District 4
Rachel A. Graham ran unopposed in District 4 for a Court of Appeals seat. Some 25,220 ballots were cast in her favor. Another 207 voters cast ballots for write-in candidates.
Rock County Board Supervisors
District 4:
Incumbent Mary Mawhinney, facing challenger Tracy Thompson, retained her seat, receiving 955 or 62.79% of the vote. Thompson received 564 or 37.08%. Two cast their votes for write-in candidates. The district includes precincts in Fulton, Harmony, Johnstown, Lima, town of Milton and city of Milton.
District 5:
Incumbent Jeremy Zajac retained his seat in an uncontested race, receiving 1,105 or 99.55% of the vote. Five constituents voted for write-in candidates. The district includes one precinct within the city of Milton.
District 9
The County Board Supervisor District 9 seat, representing precincts within the towns of Fulton, Harmony, Janesville, and the city of Janesville, was decided early in the evening with incumbent Rick Richard winning an uncontested race with 1,104 or 99.37% of the votes. Seven constituents, or 0.63%, cast their vote for write-in candidates.
District 20
Receiving 286 or 63% of votes, Incumbent Wes Davis beat challenger John Smecko, who received 164 or 36.12% of votes cast. Four constituents voted for write-in candidates. District 20 includes precincts in the town of Harmony and the city of Janesville.
Milton Common Council
Three candidates, two incumbents, Ryan Holbrook and Lynda Clark, and one challenger Devin John Elliott, won an uncontested race with each filling one of three at-large city council seats. Vote tallies were as follows: Holbrook, 932, or 33.90% of the vote; Elliott, 779 or 28.34% of the vote, and Clark, with 1,011 or 36.78% of the vote. Twenty-seven constituents cast their ballots for write-in candidates.
Town of Fulton
Two incumbents ran uncontested for two seats on the Town of Fulton Board of Supervisors, with Andy Walton receiving 728 or 51.52% of the vote, and Michelle Staff receiving 673 or 47.63%. Twelve constituents cast their votes for write-in candidates.
Town of Harmony
Two candidates ran uncontested for two seats on the Town of Harmony Town Board of Supervisors. They are Bill Schrank, receiving 610 or 50% of the votes and William G. Barlass, receiving 598 or 49.02 percent of the votes. Twelve constituents cast votes for write-in candidates.
Town of Janesville
Likewise two candidates ran uncontested for two seats on the Town of Janesville Board of Supervisors. They are David Rebout, receiving 885 or 56.33% of the vote, and Gary Fox, receiving 674 or 42.90% of the vote. Twelve constituents cast votes for write-in candidates.
Town of Johnstown
Receiving 100 percent of the vote with 221 ballots cast, Jeffery Hillmann won his uncontested race for the Town of Johnstown Supervisor 3 seat. Likewise, earning 100 percent of the vote with 214 ballots cast, James T. O’Leary won his uncontested race for the Town of Johnstown Supervisor 4 seat.
Town of Lima
Two ran uncontested for Town of Lima supervisor seats. Bill Hookstead won the Town Board Supervisor 3 seat with 294 or 98.66% of the vote, and Mike Newell won the Town Board Supervisor 4 seat, with 285 or 99.30% of the vote.
Town of Milton
Two ran uncontested for two Town of Milton Board of Supervisor seats. Beth Drew won her seat with 606 votes or 51.84%, and Jim Hanlon won his seat with 553 or 47.31% of the vote. Ten constituents voted for write-in candidates.
Milton School District
Four candidates ran for two seats on the Milton school board. Incumbent Karen Hall faced challengers David Holterman, Shelly Crull-Hanke and Mike Hoffman. Incumbent Tom Westrick did not seek reelection.
Victors claiming the two seats are Hoffman, with a total of 2,855 votes, and Crull-Hanke with 2,273 votes. Holterman received a total of 2,054 votes and Hall came in with 1,911 votes.
Voters in Rock County cast their ballots as follows: Hoffman, receiving 2,843 or 31.29% of the vote; Crull-Hanke, receiving 2,256 or 24.83% of the vote; Holterman, receiving 2,041 or 22.46% of the vote, and Hall, receiving 1,900 or 20.91% of the vote. Forty-six Rock County voters cast ballots for write-in candidates.
Voters within the only Jefferson County Milton school district precinct residing within the town of Koshkonong, cast their votes as follows: Hoffman, 12 votes or 22.64%; Crull-Hanke, 17 votes or 32.08%; Holterman, 13 votes or 24.53%, and Hall, 11 votes or 20.75%.
