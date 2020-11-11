A reduction of $7,899 is needed to bring the city of Milton’s tax levy used to fund the 2021 budget into compliance with state imposed levy limits, according to City Administrator Al Hulick. Hulick gave an updated presentation of the 2021 city budget draft to the Milton city council during its meeting on Nov. 4.
In an initial budget draft, presented to council on Oct. 20, Hulick said the proposed budget of $5,166,479 could be funded, in part, through a proposed tax levy of $3,414,057, but, he added, at that level, the levy would not meet the state imposed levy limit of $3,401,523. To meet the levy limit, a reduction of $12,543 would be required.
The Nov. 4 draft, which updates the draft presented on Oct. 20, changes the proposed tax levy from $3,414,057 to $3,409,422, narrowing the initial gap, but, Hulick said, a cut of $7,899 is still required to meet the state imposed tax levy limit.
The full budget, as presented on Nov. 4, is $5,146,219.
During his Nov. 4 presentation, Hulick said: “It’s a small amount and one we are confident we will reach, but we are still working on it.”
With the most recent reduction in place, Hulick noted that the approved levy last year of $3,411,097 represented more taxes collected in 2020 that the city will collect in 2021.
“I don’t like the saying we will be doing more with less, but in essence that’s exactly what we are going to do in 2021,” he said.
Hulick said that while the new budget brought the levy closer to the limit, the “big unknown” was still the fire department. Other towns that contract with the department and contribute to its budget have until Nov. 16 to sign and return contracts, he said, adding that he believed council would have a better understanding of funding requirements coming from the fire department by its next meeting scheduled for Nov. 17.
If there are changes coming from those towns, Hulick said, the fire department would have to determine how it would handle corresponding shortfalls. Those determinations could affect the city’s budgeted contribution to the department, he said.
The Nov. 4 draft also includes contributions from the city of $10,000 to each of two nonprofits: The Gathering Place and The Milton House. The two nonprofits requested contributions from the city of $15,000 and $20,000 respectively.
Looking at options from where the $7,899 levy reduction might come, Hulick enumerated the following: capital allocations, the contingency fund, other administrative and operational expenses, and “other.”
“Any reduction in these numbers will likely result in a reduction into perpetuity,” he said.
Among budget takeaways, Hulick noted that the budget draft as presented on Nov. 4 will qualify for expenditure restraint, but not the imposed levy limits.
A public hearing to discuss the budget is scheduled for Nov. 17 and final budget approval is scheduled for Dec. 1, he said.
Councilmember Larry Laehn asked: “You said that the $8,000 has to come out of one of those categories or some combination and you said perpetuity. That’s assuming everything stays the way it is, right?”
He asked if the funds could be “recouped” in a later year.
Hulick responded, that it was possible, but, he said, “We are very certain, based on what the (state) Legislature has said … the cuts that the state will likely impose to state aid, shared revenue, road aid, things of that nature, will be part of their next biennium budget, so next year at this time … it’s very likely that we will see a pretty noticeable reduction in state aid. Any reduction we make this year is going to be hard to recoup next year.”
Hulick said it was “very likely” there would be more cuts next year.
Councilmember Theresa Rusch asked about additional funding for The Gathering Place and Milton House.
She asked if there might be funding opportunities within the budget to give each nonprofit $15,000 instead of $10,000.
Hulick said increasing funding for nonprofits was a decision council could make, but, he cautioned, nearly $8,000 still needed to be reduced from the budget. If council opted to add another $5,000 for each nonprofit, the budget would need to be reduced by $18,000.
“Where would that come from? We would ask the council,” Hulick said.
Mayor Anissa Welch asked about potential savings within the budget when staff undergoes employment changes.
Said Hulick: “Is there an opportunity for turnover savings? I think the opportunity always exists. If there are individuals who leave and are replaced at a lower wage — we do have a vacancy in the public works department right now — if that position is filled at a lower wage rate than what was previously provided to the past employee, there would be savings recognized there.”
Rusch noted the uniqueness of 2020 brought about by COVID-19, and the impact that had on nonprofits.
“I think another option that we could look at is as the year shakes out, like it does every year in January, February, we can look to see what kind of variance we have from revenues and expenses,” Finance Director Dan Nelson said.
“We’re going to be reimbursed for a lot of COVID-related expenses that we’ve incurred as a city and there are certain expenses that weren’t realized that were budgeted for in 2020,” he said, noting that those monies might be used to help support nonprofits.
“We could utilize some of that, and not have it necessarily be a part of the 2021 budget formal process, but as a supplement appropriation to those two organizations … three months from now,” he said.
“It would have to be a wait-and-see approach,” Hulick said.
Staff had, in a previous year, proposed something similar, leaving the nonprofits out of the budget process entirely, he said, adding: “then, as the city does well, we can share in those benefits.”
Council’s policy ad hoc committee considered the idea and did not agree with it, he said, because “it creates uncertainty in the Milton House and Gathering Place annual budget process.”
Rusch said she was not in favor of excluding the nonprofits from the city’s budgetary process. She was in favor of making the $10,000 contribution to both nonprofits and making an additional contribution of $5,000 for each, “assuming that our budget runs as expected,” she said.
Councilmember Lynda Clark asked: “What percentage of our budget do we need to have in contingency?”
Nelson said that in 2020 and 2021, the contingency had $50,000. The number, he said, “is derived from our liability coverage, our self-insured retention — essentially, that’s for large claims that could happen.”
In past years, he said, the contingency fund had $70,000. He described $50,000 as a “floor,” noting that the money was available “in the unforeseen situation of some sort of large litigation,” and it was used to help offset such costs as those associated with harsh winters and unforeseen snow emergencies, among others.
Clark also asked about monies earmarked for an assessor’s fee. Hulick said that a revaluation planned by the city this year did not take place, but the assessor had incurred some costs associated with starting the project. The revaluation will be done next year, he said. Nelson said after the revaluation process was paused, the assessor, with whom the city has a contract, offered to defer some costs associated with the full project to the year 2021 or 2022. The cost within the current draft budget, Nelson said, was for maintenance and costs incurred when the assessor started the project.
Clark also asked about increased costs associated with code enforcement. Hulick said the increases were a reflection of wages paid to the individuals who execute code enforcement, and not a projection on the city’s part that there would be a need for increased code enforcement activity.
Said Welch: “As we progress through the next few weeks, these are policy decisions. Look at other areas of the budget and ask questions. The council can make decisions on the budget, that’s the point.”
She encouraged council members to look for efficiencies.
“It’s really the council’s work to do this. It’s not the staff’s job to do policy,” she said. She suggested council members reference the city’s strategic plan to see if money was being spent in a manner that matches the stated strategies and goals.
Said Hulick: “Staff’s role is to create an operational budget. We have done that. If there are changes the council would like to see in the budget at this point, changes would be policy decisions. If there is an increase that’s requested, there would need to be a corresponding decrease.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.