The Rock County Treasurer’s Office is not accepting in-person payments at this time due to COVID-19. This is especially important to note as property tax bills are being mailed out this month. You can also find your property tax bill on Rock County’s website, www.co.rock.wi.us
The first installment of the 2020 tax bills are due on or before Jan. 31. Tax bills will say whether you submit payment to the county treasurer or your local treasurer.
For example, city of Janesville property owners pay the county treasurer while town of Janesville property owners pay the town of Janesville treasurer.
Five other Rock County towns collect the first installment themselves. They are: Town of Avon, Town of Bradford, Town of Magnolia, Town of Newark and Town of Rock.
If you are not paying taxes for one of these towns, the information relating to the county treasurer’s office applies.
Two tax payment drop boxes are located inside the Rock County Courthouse 51 S. Main St., Janesville. One is before security and the other is after security on the second floor next to the treasurer’s office door.
The office is not currently open to the public. Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The courthouse will be closed Dec, 24 and 25 and Jan. 1.
The treasurer's office accepts tax payments via cashier's check, personal check or money order.
Make checks or money orders payable to: Rock County Treasurer.
Include all tax ID numbers (property identification numbers) with amounts that you are paying for each property.
If you are paying by mail, the address is 51 South Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545.
Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like a receipt mailed back to you.
You can also pay online using GovTech Services through the Rock County website, again that’s if the county collects the first installment for your municipality. You can find GovTech Services by going to www.co.rock.wi.us click on Government, Treasurer, Paying Property Taxes, Payment Options, “GovTech Services Inc. website.”
There is a fee for using these methods of payment: electronic check, credit/debit card (VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express).
Another option for making payments is calling (855) 912-7625 and following the voice prompts.
The fee to use the credit card payment option is 2.20% of the total tax amount paid.
The fee to use the E-Check option is $1.50 per check. Multiple parcels may be paid with one E-Check.
For questions, call the treasurer’s office during normal business hours at (608) 757-5670.
